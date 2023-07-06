Norfolk, VA

Exploring Norfolk's Cultural Gems: Free Attractions to Discover During Conference Downtimes

Virginia Destination
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLQV6_0nI4qsH900

Norfolk, a popular destination for conferences, offers many free attractions and activities that showcase the city's history, culture, and arts scene. One of these attractions is the Downtown Elizabeth River Trail, a scenic trail located on Bank Street. The MacArthur Memorial, also located on Bank Street, is dedicated to General of the Army Douglas MacArthur and pays tribute to American veterans. The city is also known for its iconic mermaids, which can be found throughout Norfolk, each one representing different themes and sponsors. Another free attraction is the Pagoda in the Freemason neighborhood, a serene spot with beautiful gardens.

The NEON District is home to the Chrysler Museum, which houses over 30,000 original works of art, including pieces by renowned artists like Jackson Pollock and Georgia O'Keeffe. The museum also has an impressive glass collection and showcases works by female artists, artists of color, and international artists. In Larchmont/Lochhaven, visitors can explore the Barry Art Museum at Old Dominion University, which features a diverse collection of art, including glass, paintings, and historic dolls. The Hermitage Museum & Gardens, located along the waterfront, offers changing exhibitions, extensive gardens, and a permanent collection of over 5,000 objects.

These attractions provide conference attendees with the opportunity to delve into Norfolk's rich cultural and artistic heritage during their downtime. Whether it's exploring the scenic Elizabeth River Trail, admiring the iconic mermaids, or perusing world-class art collections, there is something for everyone to enjoy in this vibrant city. Best of all, these attractions are free and accessible to the public, making it easy to fully experience the city's offerings.

