Pregnant Woman Struck in Hit-and-Run in Chicago's River North Neighborhood Photo by Letticia Massari

On Monday evening, a pregnant woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Chicago's River North neighborhood. The incident occurred at the intersection of Ontario and Wabash at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver fled the scene in a black SUV. A description of the driver has not been released, and the incident is currently under investigation. The condition of the woman and her unborn child are not known at this time.

Hit-and-run accidents, in which a driver involved in a collision leaves the scene without providing their information or rendering aid, are a serious problem in the United States. In fact, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, hit-and-run crashes account for nearly one in every five pedestrian deaths in the country. In Chicago alone, hit-and-run accidents have been on the rise in recent years, with the number of incidents increasing by over 20% from 2018 to 2019.

The problem is particularly severe for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and bicyclists. In hit-and-run accidents involving pedestrians, the pedestrian is killed in nearly 60% of cases, compared to just 10% of cases when the pedestrian is struck by a driver who stays on the scene.

The reasons why drivers flee the scene of a collision are varied and complex. Some drivers may be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and fear facing criminal charges. Others may be unlicensed or driving a stolen vehicle. Still, others may simply be panicked and make a poor decision in the moment.

Whatever the reason, hit-and-run accidents can have devastating consequences for the victims and their families. In addition to the physical injuries sustained in the collision, hit-and-run victims may also suffer emotional trauma and financial hardship. In the case of the pregnant woman struck in River North, the outcome of her unborn child is also uncertain.

To address the problem of hit-and-run accidents, a multi-faceted approach is necessary. On the enforcement side, police departments can work to increase patrols in high-risk areas and use new technologies such as license plate readers and surveillance cameras to quickly identify and locate hit-and-run drivers. In addition, stricter penalties for hit-and-run offenses can serve as a deterrent to potential offenders.

On the education and awareness side, community outreach and public education campaigns can help to raise awareness of the dangers of hit-and-run accidents and encourage people to report suspicious behavior to the police. In addition, driver education programs can be designed to teach new and experienced drivers about the legal and moral obligations to stop and render aid in the event of a collision.

Lastly, on the engineering side, improvements to infrastructure and street design can be made to make streets safer for pedestrians and bicyclists, such as building protected bike lanes, and adding more crossing signals and streetlights in areas with high pedestrian traffic.

In the case of the pregnant woman struck in River North, the Chicago Police Department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. By working together, we can help to reduce the number of hit-and-run accidents and make our streets safer for everyone.

Hit-and-run accidents not only affects the victim and their family, but also the society as a whole. It is a moral and legal responsibility of the driver to stop and help after a collision. The driver should not leave the scene without providing their information and helping the victim. It is important for the community to come together to address this problem and make our streets safer for everyone.