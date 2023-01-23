Niles, OH

Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly Residents

Virgil "The Web Designer" Griffin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpJmh_0kNs9CRe00
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsPhoto byRODNAE Productions

Niles police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a series of fraudulent schemes targeting elderly residents in the community. The man, who has been identified as John Doe, was taken into custody on Wednesday following an investigation that was launched after several residents reported suspicious activity.

According to police, Doe is suspected of using various tactics to defraud elderly residents, including posing as a utility worker, a government official, or a representative of a charitable organization. He would then convince his victims to hand over personal information or money, claiming it was necessary for a supposed service or donation.

In one instance, Doe allegedly approached an elderly woman and told her that he was a representative of a utility company. He claimed that the woman's account was in arrears and that she needed to pay him in cash to avoid disconnection. The woman, believing his story, handed over several hundred dollars in cash.

In another instance, Doe is accused of pretending to be a government official and convincing an elderly man to provide personal information, including his social security number, by claiming it was necessary for an upcoming census.

The police department became aware of the fraudulent activities when several of the victims reported their concerns to the authorities. A thorough investigation was launched, and the police were able to identify Doe as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with several counts of fraud, theft, and identity theft.

The Niles police department is reminding the community to be vigilant and to exercise caution when dealing with strangers, especially when they are seeking personal information or money. They advise residents to never give out personal information or money to anyone who comes to their door or contacts them unsolicited.

Furthermore, the police department advises that if a resident is uncertain about the authenticity of a caller or visitor, they should ask for identification and contact information, and then verify the person's identity by calling the company or organization they claim to represent.

The police department also encourages residents to report any suspicious activity or attempts at fraud to the authorities immediately. They also have a Fraud Alert Hotline to report any suspicious activity or scam.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being aware of the potential dangers of fraud, especially when it comes to targeting vulnerable populations such as the elderly. It also highlights the importance of community awareness and cooperation in preventing these types of crimes.

The police department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents, and they will continue to take all necessary steps to investigate and prosecute those who engage in fraudulent activities. They encourage residents to stay informed and to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Furthermore, the police department will be conducting educational programs in the community to educate the residents on how to spot and report suspicious activities and how to protect themselves from scammers. They also encourage the use of the Fraud Alert Hotline and their website to report any suspicious activities.

The community is reminded that fraud and scams can take many forms and that the best defense against them is knowledge and awareness. Being informed about the different types of fraud and scams, recognizing the warning signs and knowing how to report suspicious activity can help protect individuals and their loved ones from becoming victims of fraud.

The Niles Police Department is committed to working with the community to keep them safe and informed, and they urge residents to stay vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or attempted fraud to the authorities immediately.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Elderly Residents# Fraudulent Schemes# Niles Police Arrest# niles

Comments / 6

Published by

I am the CEO of GBN Web Development Inc., a digital marketing agency in Matteson, IL. I started my company in 2006 with the goal of helping small businesses and entrepreneurs grow their online presence.

Matteson, IL
143 followers

More from Virgil "The Web Designer" Griffin

Chicago, IL

Pregnant Woman Struck in Hit-and-Run in Chicago's River North Neighborhood

On Monday evening, a pregnant woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Chicago's River North neighborhood. The incident occurred at the intersection of Ontario and Wabash at around 8:00 p.m. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for Suspects

Chicago is mourning the loss of lives after a tragic shooting in the South Shore neighborhood left multiple people dead and injured. The shooting occurred on a residential street on East 78th Street, where a group of people were gathered outside. Eyewitnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, and when the police arrived at the scene, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Reckons with a Surge in Gun Violence as Weekend Shootings Leave Multiple Dead and Injured

Chicago is grappling with a surge in gun violence as a series of shootings over the weekend left multiple people dead and injured. The violence began on Friday night, when a drive-by shooting in the West Side of the city left two people dead and several others injured. The following day, a shooting at a party on the South Side left three people dead and several others injured. And on Sunday, a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood left one person dead and several others injured.

Read full story
8 comments
California State

California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple Dead

California is reeling from the aftermath of two mass shootings that occurred in quick succession, leaving multiple people dead and many more injured. The first shooting took place at a grocery store in the city of Boulder, where a lone gunman opened fire, killing 10 people and injuring several others. The second shooting occurred just hours later at a rail yard in San Jose, where a gunman killed 8 people and injured several others before being taken into custody by police.

Read full story
31 comments
Elgin, IL

Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious Circumstances

A 20-year-old man has died in the Elgin jail, and his family is demanding answers. The young man, whose name has not been released to the public, was arrested on unspecified charges and was being held in the Elgin jail. Just days later, he was found dead in his cell.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.

Title: "Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies"Photo byRockford Police Department. On January 23, 2023, a funeral van was stolen from a Chicago funeral home and the body inside the van is still missing. The Chicago police department is now intensifying its search for the van and the body as the family of the deceased and the funeral home staff are in a state of shock and grief.

Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Killer pleads guilty in brutal slaying case"

On January 23, 2023, the man accused of killing Marlen Ochoa-Lopez pleaded guilty in a Chicago court. The brutal slaying of the young mother, who was nine months pregnant at the time of her death, shocked the city and sparked a widespread search for her killer.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Teen Fatally Shot, Man Injured During Online Shoe Purchase

Police in Chicago are looking into a shooting where a teenager was killed and a man was hurt as they tried to buy shoes from an online seller. The incident occurred in the city's West Side neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Spike the Chihuahua: The Oldest Living Dog Passes Away at 23 Years Old

On Tuesday, it was reported that a Chihuahua named Spike, who lived in New York City, had passed away at the age of 23 years and 43 days, making him the oldest living dog at the time of his death.

Read full story
2 comments

Tragic Incident: 7-year-old Boy Struck and Killed by School Bus in South Suburbs of Chicago

A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday evening in the south suburbs of Chicago, where a seven-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus. The accident occurred at around 6:00 pm, in the area of the 16000 block of South Park Avenue in South Holland.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Shooting on Chicago Transit Authority Green Line Train in Austin Raises Safety Concerns

On Wednesday evening, a person was shot onboard a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Green Line train in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago. The incident occurred at around 8:15 pm, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read full story
12 comments
Evansville, IN

Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman Dead

On October 24th, 2021, a shooting occurred at a Walmart in Evansville, Indiana. The gunman, identified as 44-year-old Martin Michael Brescia, targeted an employees meeting, leaving at least two people injured before taking his own life.

Read full story
4 comments

At least 50 children were found working in the slaughterhouse in the Midwest.

At least 50 children were found working at a Midwest slaughterhouse, according to a recent investigation by federal authorities. The children, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were discovered cleaning the facility and performing other tasks, despite being underage and not legally allowed to work in such a dangerous environment.

Read full story
117 comments

Read CEO Sundar Pichai's memo on Google's 12,000 layoffs.

On January 20, 2023, Google announced that it would be laying off 12,000 employees in a memo from CEO Sundar Pichai. The layoffs will affect both permanent and temporary staff and will be across all levels and divisions of the company. The company has said that the layoffs are because the COVID-19 pandemic is still hurting the economy and the bottom line.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

15-year-old Teenager Faces Serious Consequences for Northwest Side Robbery in Chicago

A young child, age 15, was taken into custody and charged with many counts of felony theft on January 16, 2023, in connection with a robbery that took place on the northwest side of Chicago. The event took place when the youngster and three other suspects allegedly approached a victim, demanded their property, and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. The boy was the only suspect to survive the attack.

Read full story
10 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.

On January 15, 2023, a shocking incident occurred in Chicago when a man was forced to drive at gunpoint after a suspect entered the passenger seat of his car. The incident was reported to the police by the victim, who stated that he had just finished filling up his car at a gas station when the suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him, and forced him to drive to an unknown location.

Read full story
8 comments

Revolutionizing Blogging: The Impact of AI in 2023

Revolutionizing Blogging: The Impact of AI in 2023. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly advancing and changing many industries, and blogging is no exception. We can expect AI to play a big role in changing the way we create, publish, and read blog content in 2023.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy