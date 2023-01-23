Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly Residents Photo by RODNAE Productions

Niles police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a series of fraudulent schemes targeting elderly residents in the community. The man, who has been identified as John Doe, was taken into custody on Wednesday following an investigation that was launched after several residents reported suspicious activity.

According to police, Doe is suspected of using various tactics to defraud elderly residents, including posing as a utility worker, a government official, or a representative of a charitable organization. He would then convince his victims to hand over personal information or money, claiming it was necessary for a supposed service or donation.

In one instance, Doe allegedly approached an elderly woman and told her that he was a representative of a utility company. He claimed that the woman's account was in arrears and that she needed to pay him in cash to avoid disconnection. The woman, believing his story, handed over several hundred dollars in cash.

In another instance, Doe is accused of pretending to be a government official and convincing an elderly man to provide personal information, including his social security number, by claiming it was necessary for an upcoming census.

The police department became aware of the fraudulent activities when several of the victims reported their concerns to the authorities. A thorough investigation was launched, and the police were able to identify Doe as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with several counts of fraud, theft, and identity theft.

The Niles police department is reminding the community to be vigilant and to exercise caution when dealing with strangers, especially when they are seeking personal information or money. They advise residents to never give out personal information or money to anyone who comes to their door or contacts them unsolicited.

Furthermore, the police department advises that if a resident is uncertain about the authenticity of a caller or visitor, they should ask for identification and contact information, and then verify the person's identity by calling the company or organization they claim to represent.

The police department also encourages residents to report any suspicious activity or attempts at fraud to the authorities immediately. They also have a Fraud Alert Hotline to report any suspicious activity or scam.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being aware of the potential dangers of fraud, especially when it comes to targeting vulnerable populations such as the elderly. It also highlights the importance of community awareness and cooperation in preventing these types of crimes.

The police department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents, and they will continue to take all necessary steps to investigate and prosecute those who engage in fraudulent activities. They encourage residents to stay informed and to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Furthermore, the police department will be conducting educational programs in the community to educate the residents on how to spot and report suspicious activities and how to protect themselves from scammers. They also encourage the use of the Fraud Alert Hotline and their website to report any suspicious activities.

The community is reminded that fraud and scams can take many forms and that the best defense against them is knowledge and awareness. Being informed about the different types of fraud and scams, recognizing the warning signs and knowing how to report suspicious activity can help protect individuals and their loved ones from becoming victims of fraud.

The Niles Police Department is committed to working with the community to keep them safe and informed, and they urge residents to stay vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or attempted fraud to the authorities immediately.