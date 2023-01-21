At least 50 children were found working in the slaughterhouse in the Midwest.

At least 50 children were found working at a Midwest slaughterhouse, according to a recent investigation by federal authorities. The children, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were discovered cleaning the facility and performing other tasks, despite being underage and not legally allowed to work in such a dangerous environment.

The investigation was launched after several complaints were made to the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division, which enforces child labor laws. Upon arriving at the slaughterhouse, authorities found that the children were working long hours with little supervision, and were not provided with adequate safety equipment or training.

The children, who were all from the local area, were being paid significantly less than the minimum wage, and were not receiving overtime pay for the extra hours they were working. Many of them reported experiencing injuries on the job, including cuts, burns, and broken bones.

The slaughterhouse, which is one of the largest in the Midwest, has been ordered to shut down until it can demonstrate that it is in compliance with child labor laws. The owners of the facility have also been charged with violating labor laws and endangering the safety of children.

When activists and policymakers in the area found out that these kids were working at the slaughterhouse, they were very upset. Many are calling for stricter enforcement of child labor laws and better oversight of workplaces in order to protect children from being exploited and put in harm's way.

Photo by Photo by Jorge Soto Farias

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to identify and help the children who were found working at the slaughterhouse. In the meantime, the community is rallying around the children and their families, providing support and resources to help them through this difficult time.