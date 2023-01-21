Read CEO Sundar Pichai's memo on Google's 12,000 layoffs. Photo by Photo by PhotoMIX Company:

On January 20, 2023, Google announced that it would be laying off 12,000 employees in a memo from CEO Sundar Pichai. The layoffs will affect both permanent and temporary staff and will be across all levels and divisions of the company. The company has said that the layoffs are because the COVID-19 pandemic is still hurting the economy and the bottom line.

In the memo, Pichai stated that the decision to lay off employees was a difficult one, but it was necessary to ensure the long-term success of the company. He also emphasized that Google would continue to invest in strategic areas and focus on growth opportunities.

The layoffs come amid a broader restructuring at the company. Google has recently been facing increased competition in the advertising market and has been investing heavily in new areas such as cloud computing and online education.

The company has stated that it will be providing generous severance packages and career support to the affected employees. It will also be working with its partners and contractors to minimize the impact of the layoffs.

This news is likely to come as a shock to the affected employees and their families, and it highlights the ongoing challenges that companies face as a result of the pandemic. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of companies adapting and being agile in the face of economic uncertainty. Google is one of the most well-known tech companies in the world, and its decision to lay off staff amid this pandemic is a clear indication of how the pandemic is affecting the business world.