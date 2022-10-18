“Unifying Community through Box Cricket Tournament to support good cause and charity”

Naperville Box Cricket Tournament Vinod Pandey

Cricket is a widely popular game across the world and a closure to the hearts of many people. This game is not just considered a sport, but it engages players across diversified backgrounds, cultures and unifies them together for good cause. During cricket matches, several pairs of teams play against each other and rotate, as the sound of laughter, chatter, shouts and cheers from players with the people they either grew up together in a community or professional environment.

Keeping with spirit, Naperville residents from Boxers (club4cricket.com), a cricket loving group of friends arranged a Box tournament on 8th Oct 2022 to engage the local community around Chicagoland for fun and charity for “Sewa USA” organization (non-profitable). This year’s event (Cricket for Sewa) was supported by Archer Dentistry (Dr Rahul) and eXp Realty (Nandan). Ten teams participated from Naperville, Bolingbrook, Aurora, Lisle, Schaumburg locations. More than 20 games were played across multiple teams across two groups. “Navistar” emerged as a champion of tournaments in a thrilling finals with team “Malvani Boys”. Team “Rest of the World” was able to secure 3rd place. Man of the Match has been awarded to Brian (Navistar) for all rounder performance, Best Batsman Nikhil (Navistar) and Best Bowler Dhawal (Chicago Warriors) for their contributions across all matches.

Indoor Box Cricket tournament has been organized by Nitin Fuldeore and his team from Boxers since 2016 to engage the community for a good cause.

The next Naperville Box cricket tournament will be organized in summer/fall 2023 to engage more neighboring cities and communities to unite together for humanity and good cause.

Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c)(3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.