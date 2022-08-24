"Raksha Bandhan - Universal Oneness Day" celebration with Civic Leaders and First Responders in western Chicagoland

Raksha Bandhan Celebration Vinod Pandey

Festivals and rituals hold special value in our lives and culture. Every festival has a historical significance. . The festival of “Raksha Bandhan” is one such festival that is celebrated by Hindus across the globe with much enthusiasm. Keeping with the spirit, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) volunteers across multiple states celebrated Raksha Bandhan as a “Universal Oneness Day” including here in our local western suburbs of Chicago.

Raksha Bandhan is observed on Purnima, which is a full moon day, and is celebrated in the month of August. This year, it was on August 12th. ‘Raksha’ means safety and ‘Bandhan’ means a bond. This word traditionally, defines the purity and sanctity of the bond that exists between a brother and sister with unconditional love, support and protection for each other. In our local communities, First responders and Civic officials work relentlessly and protect us with their self-less service ensuring the well -being, safety and security of all residents.

HSS Volunteers of Aurora, Bolingbrook and Naperville celebrated Universal Oneness Day by tying rakhi (pronounced rah-KEY, a string bracelet) around the wrists of the men and women in uniform offering their best wishes for their safety and prosperity. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion official from Aurora and Fire department Asst. Chief Kevin Nickel/team celebrated Raksha Bandhan on 11th Aug with HSS volunteers. Bolingbrook Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta, Police Chief Mike Rompa/team, Fire Chief Jeff Lajoie/team also joined HSS volunteers in celebration of Raksha Bandhan on 16th Aug. City of Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico, Police Chief Jason Arres /team, Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis / team, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion official from Naperville also joined the celebrations of Raksha Bandhan on 22nd Aug.

HSS is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, organized under the laws of the United States for the purpose of education and community service. HSS mission is to bring together the American Hindu community, pass on the Hindu culture to future generations, and collectively contribute to and serve local communities in the US.



HSS promotes self-discipline, self-confidence, and a spirit of selfless service for humanity through its structured values education program for Hindu children and adults. Currently, HSS operates nearly 250 branches nationwide, including 5 branches in Chicago and its suburbs.

Author

Vinod Pandey

HSS Volunteer, Naperville, IL