Halibut from San Francisco Piers!

It is a feeling like no other! Catching a fish! This holds especially true when you catch a fish with a swimbait you chose and a leader line you tied up. Getting ready for a day of fishing, waiting for the moment when the fish strikes, and then coming home with your catch gives you a feeling of no other. Fishing is the source of true happiness that everyone should get a chance to experience.

If you live in the Bay Area, you have access to many of San Francisco's piers. Ranging all the way from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Chase Center you have a great chance at catching a California Halibut. Even with no fishing experience, you can find many videos on YouTube (Vinny Fish) that explain the countless number of ways to target these fish.

The best, and my personal favorite, way to target these fish is to cast and retrieve swimbaits. The first thing you will need is a 7-8 foot fishing rod which you can pick up at a local tackle shop. Next, you are going to need a reel with 30lb braid. I'd recommend a 4000 sized reel. After that, you will need 2oz jig heads and swimbaits which can also be purchased at a tackle shop. I would recommend a swimbait with a white color to mimic the baitfish that are naturally occurring in the bay.

The last step to catching a halibut is to go out and fish! You will spend countless hours of casting and retrieving the swimbait, even complaining that "There's no fish in this ocean!"; however, one of the casts will be lucky enough to draw the attention of a halibut. Soon the halibut will chase your swimbait and you will feel little tugs of the end of your rod. Then BOOM! HOOK-UP! Your fishing rod is bent and your super psyched to have finally hooked a fish after the many hours you have spent fishing. You scramble to reel in the halibut and finally get to lifting it onto the pier. Screaming the words, "Please don't come off! Please!" The moment of relief comes in. Your piping hot adrenaline comes to a stop and you can finally lay your eyes on what seems to be the most valuable item in the world, the halibut. You go to un-hook the halibut and put it into your cooler. You grab the fish by its gill-plate to make sure it won't slip from your grasp. Until you make one fatal mistake of not knocking out the fish first. The halibut violently shakes in your grasps until it hits the floor of the pier and splashes right back into the bay where it came from. Devastated, you throw your fishing rod off the pier and into the water. Then never come back to fish again.