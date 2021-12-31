Use Your Reset Button to Change Your Vibration

By identifying the feeling you are having, you may determine if the vibration you are emitting is positive or negative at any given time. You have a feeling at all times, and that feeling causes you to emit or send out a vibration - and there are only two types of vibrations in the 'vibrational' world: good and negative. So you're putting out and creating a bad vibration when you talk about what you don't want and make negative declarative statements. The Law of Attraction then responds by providing you with more of the same.

You can change your vibe from negative to positive by just using various words and thinking about different things. It's as simple as asking yourself, "So, what am I looking for?" As I've previously stated, the words change when you talk about what you don't want and then talk about what you do want. The vibration shifts as the words change, and you can only hold one vibration at a time. You are, in other words, resetting your vibration. The wonderful news is that the Law of Attraction doesn't care what vibration you were giving out five minutes, five days, five months, or 50 years ago.

Remember that the Law of Attraction is always in sync with the vibrations of the present moment (hence the expression, the point of power is in the present.) You always have the option of either resetting or maintaining your current vibration. If you appreciate what you're getting, celebrate it, and the Law of Attraction will reward you with more of the same. If you don't like what you're getting, use the reset button to modify your vibration, which will alter your results.