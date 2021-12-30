Unleash your subconscious mind power Marcus Aurelius

If you want to learn the genuine art of mind power, you must first grasp two functions of your mind, as well as how they interact with one another.

You only have one mind, yet it has two distinct functions, which are commonly referred to by the following terms.

1. The Mind of Consciousness

2, The Mind of the Subconscious

There are other more terms that are used. However, the two described above are the ones most commonly used to represent your mind's two main activities.

They can be compared to a tree and its roots to assist us in better understanding the conscious and subconscious mind.

The tree represents your conscious mind, which assists you in daily scenarios such as decision-making, rational thinking, or just figuring out what to do and how to do it.

When we think of me, we are referring to our conscious mind, which we are completely aware of. This region of the brain makes decisions for us and guides our actions; it also analyzes, criticizes, and even commands us.

The subconscious mind is the foundation; it is primarily concerned with the repetition of acquired behavior. This can be quite beneficial to you because it makes dealing with issues much easier the next time they arise.

Everything we see, hear smell, taste, touch, or feel travels past our conscious minds and into our subconscious minds.

Because you are employing information that you have already stored, it is much easier the following time around once you have learned how to effectively deal with the scenario.

For example, once you've learned to ride a bike, you won't need to think about it as much. This is due to the fact that the saved information will be available to you the next time you get on your bike to ride it.

You can now type without seeing because you have built a mental picture in your subconscious mind of what the keyboard actually looks like, just as if you had learned where each letter on your keyboard is.

The examples above are just two examples (of how the subconscious mind stores learned behavior relationships), and we're sure you can think of many more in your daily life!

The subconscious mind receives information from the conscious mind, and there is a strong link between the two. It is thought that your conscious mind perceives everything you have ever seen, heard, or experienced, and then stores it as a memory in your subconscious mind.

This memory is kept not just as the incident itself, but also as any feelings associated with it at the moment.

Not only do your memories and feelings get stored in your subconscious mind. It is the source of all your brilliant ideas, as well as the seat of your intuition and creativity.

Your subconscious keeps you going as well, even if you aren't aware of it. It looks after your bodily functions, such as your heartbeat, and runs activities like movement, language, visual perception, and a slew of other mental and physical processes for you.

It also monitors your thoughts for conflict and anguish; examines your environment for danger and threats; and relays and interprets perceptions, sensations, and feelings. Last but not least, it is the repository for all of your experiences and decisions that shape who you are.