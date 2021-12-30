How to Solve Problems With A Word List Ron

To solve problems creatively, you must train your mind to think in new ways. You may do this in a methodical way by creating "what if?" scenarios with a list of words, especially adjectives. You begin with the question "what if..." and then choose a word from the list to complete the sentence. The "it" in the question refers to the problem you're seeking to address, as well as the current solution or condition.

To Solve Problems, Use "What If"

An example will aid in the explanation of the procedure. Assume your home is overcrowded because you conduct your business from there. "What if it was..." you ask, inserting "smaller" from the word list. Could the business be smaller? The house is already too small. Could the business be smaller? The house is already too small. The word "divided" may lead you to believe that the business should be kept in one area of the house.

The majority of the terms on the list are unimportant, so you can rapidly eliminate them. However, don't discard them without giving them a second thought. "What if it was hopeless?" may appear to be a pointless inquiry, or it may prompt you to understand that you can no longer run your business from your home.

It's critical, as with other problem-solving strategies, to let ideas flow without evaluating them at first. Don't limit your creativity. When you're finished with this section, evaluate your thoughts.

The Word List for Solving Problems

You are free to make your own word list. Adjectives, descriptive phrases, and words that can shift your perspective are all good choices. The following are some examples:

What if it was... bigger, smaller, farther away, closer, easier, harder, higher, fat, rich, short, black, certain, hopeless, newer, dull, casual, subtracted from, cheaper, common, divided, more intriguing, extravagant, subtle, or fun?