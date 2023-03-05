Streaming This Weekend: Full List For Netflix, Hulu, And Prime (March 3 - March 5 2023)

It’s the beginning of the month and that means a major Netflix and streaming service content dump. We looked at Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and several other platforms to find the best releases for you to watch this weekend. We’ll talk a little bit about our top three below, then you can read on for the full list of weekend releases.

Our Top Three

Netflix Number One Show To Stream March 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dGJP8_0l7fev8000
Photo byNetflix

A half-hour Netflix comedy we’re really looking forward to is the second season of “Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery.” The show follows two regular Italian guys who work the technical side of TV as they get wrapped up in a murder mystery. Every mishap gets them closer and closer to going down for the crime they’ve been “framed” for, and as time runs out we’re left to wonder if they can clear their names at all.

Prime Video’s Top Release In March 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Xol0_0l7fev8000
Photo byPrime

THIS IS… Daisy Jones And The Six (Amazon Prime Video). In a serialized “faux-oral history” of a band during the recording of one of their most important albums, Daisy Jones And The Six follows fictional band The Six. The series is sure to remind us all of “Spinal Tap,” the cult classic film that followed that fictional band of the same name. But different from “Spinal Tap”, Daisy Jones And The Six is rife with music-biz drama that feels gritty, real, and steeped in the history of a cold industry at one of its coldest periods.

Hulu’s Biggest Streaming Release March 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vmWLs_0l7fev8000
Photo byHulu

The Mel Brooks 80’s film, “History Of The World, Part I” is finally getting a sequel on Hulu in the form of a TV series, “History Of The World Part II.” It’s no mere spinoff–Mel Brooks is a writer and executive producer, involved heavily once more. The show will host sketches that take you through history with wit and satire. With Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholz, and Nick Kroll involved, the sketch show is sure to keep things light-hearted and quick-witted while allowing viewers to feel they are educating themselves. It’s one of many series ushering in an age where we use TV to learn, following docuseries like “Explained” and acting as a distant cousin to “Drunk History.”

The Full Streaming Release List March 1-5, 2023

Nothing new or original released on HBO Max or Apple TV+ this weekend. But Hulu, Prime, and Netflix can always be counted on for a major beginning-of-the-month series drop. Originals and classics are coming to Netflix, Hulu, and Prime. Follow Vince (at the bottom of this article) for the streaming releases from all platforms throughout the month, every month.

Hulu

3/1/23

Wreck: Complete Season 1

3/1/23

30 Days Of Night (2007)

3/1/23

Anastasia (1997)

3/1/23

Anonymous (2011)

3/1/23

Another Earth (2011)

3/1/23

Armored (2009)

3/1/23

As Good As It Gets (1997)

3/1/23

At Any Price (2013)

3/1/23

Baby's Day Out (1994)

3/1/23

Broken Arrow (1996)

3/1/23

Casa De Mi Padre (2012)

3/1/23

Commando (1985)

3/1/23

The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)

3/1/23

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

3/1/23

The Departed (2006)

3/1/23

The Expendables (2010)

3/1/23

The Expendables 2 (2012)

3/1/23

The Expendables 3 (2014)

3/1/23

The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)

3/1/23

Firehouse Dog (2007)

3/1/23

Glory (1989)

3/1/23

Groundhog Day (1993)

3/1/23

Hitman (2007)

3/1/23

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

3/1/23

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)

3/1/23

The Ides Of March (2011)

3/1/23

In Her Shoes (2005)

3/1/23

In The Cut (2003)

3/1/23

Just Go With It (2011)

3/1/23

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

3/1/23

L.A. Confidential (1997)

3/1/23

Love And Basketball (2000)

3/1/23

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

3/1/23

Rio (2011)

3/1/23

The Shack (2017)

3/1/23

The Shape Of Water (2017)

3/1/23

Self/Less (2015)

3/1/23

Siberia (2018)

3/1/23

Sixteen Candles (1984)

3/1/23

Son Of God (2014)

3/1/23

Takers (2010)

3/1/23

That Thing You Do! (1996)

3/1/23

Third Person (2014)

3/1/23

The Town (2010)

3/1/23

Unstoppable (2010)

3/1/23

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

3/1/23

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

3/1/23

The Wife (2018)

3/2/23

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 5

3/2/23

National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo: Special Premiere

3/2/23

Bobby Flay: Special

3/2/23

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2

3/2/23

Next Exit (2022)

3/3/23

Gulmohar (2023)

3/3/23

Triangle of Sadness (2022)

3/3/23

Waiting... (2005)

Prime

March 1

Def Comedy Jam, seasons 1-7

12 Angry Men

American Gangster

Barbershop

Big Daddy

Capote

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Creed

Dazed and Confused

Detroit

Duck Soup

Eye for an Eye

Good Will Hunting

Internal Affairs

Pulp Fiction

The Babysitter

The Defiant Ones

Unlocked

Vanilla Sky

Vanity Fair

March 3

Daisy Jones & The Six

The Pimp – No F***ing Fairytale

Netflix

Weekly Releases March 2023

  • A Clean Sweep (Season 1 – Episodes 29-32) – New episodes every Monday.
  • Crash Course in Romance (Season 1 – Episodes 15-16) – March 4th & March 5th
  • Vinland Saga (Season 2) – New episodes every Monday.

March 1st

  • Bakugan Legends (Season 1) – Anime kids series about the Awesome Brawlers realizing that the connection between Earth and Vestroia could soon disappear.
  • Cheat (Season 1) Netflix Original – British reality series hosted by Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor seeing competitors encouraged to cheat their way to the grand prize.
  • Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (Season 2) – Reality competition series.
  • National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) – Comedy starring John Belushi.
  • R.I.P.D. (2013) – Jeff Bridges and Ryan Reynolds star in this action comedy.
  • Sleepless in Seattle (1993) – Rom-com starring Tom Hanks about a widowed man’s son calls a radio talk-show in an attempt to find his father a partner.
  • The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015) – The final movie in the Lionsgate blockbuster movie franchise, The Hunger Games, sees Katniss Everdeen enter the endgame against President Snow.
  • The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) – Historical drama featuring Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson, and Eric Bana.
  • Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me (2023) Netflix Original – Polish book adaptation about a journalist who’s stuck in a relationship she wants to get out of and is given a chance when her ex-boyfriend arrives on the scene.
  • Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 2) Netflix Original – Spanish drama series that sees a grandpa taking vengeance against those that did wrong to his granddaughter.

March 2nd

  • Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 2) Netflix Original – Italian comedy.
  • Masameer County (Season 2) – Animated series.
  • Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil (Limited Series) Netflix Original – French crime docuseries looking into Michel Fourniret who is one of France’s most infamous murderers.

March 3rd

Next in Fashion (Season 2) Netflix Original – Competition reality series.

March 4th

Divorce Attorney Shin (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – Korean courtroom series based on a webtoon.

