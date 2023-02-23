Streaming This Weekend: Full List For Netflix, Hulu, and More

This is going to be an excellent weekend for streaming. Filled with action, thrillers, and highbrow laughs, there are many great premiers across several streaming services starting Thursday, February 23. On February 24, you can stream most of the releases, but great stuff will keep coming out on streaming platforms through March 2, when West Side Story joins two streaming services. A favorite, Outer Banks, returns to Netflix and Party Down’s third season comes thirteen years after its last one. The cast includes Jane Lynch and Adam Scott.

While I’m not a fan of true crime, I am excited for Netflix’s quirky take on the genre with Worst Roommate Ever. The series takes you into a different story of a living situation from hell in each episode. And finally, thrillers like Apple TV+’s Liaison will take you on a roller coaster ride incorporating everything from espionage to terrorism.

Read on to see the full list of releases this weekend and eight releases we're excited for.

Outer Banks Season 3 - Coming To Netflix February 23rd

What can I say? Outer Banks is pure fun. The Netflix drama follows beach bum teenagers on treasure hunts and other adventures. But the stakes are high and the series is rife with what I call “This Is Us” moments. The drama is palpable and the treasure hunting aspect isn’t as campy as you might think. The low-income ragtag crew fights to change their circumstances, right wrongs, and answer questions of identity. Through framings, daddy issues, and romantic hiccups, Outer Banks hits all the notes of a great Netflix show.

Worst Roommate Ever - Coming To Netflix March 1st

Worst Roommate Ever is not your average, regurgitated true crime docuseries. Each episode takes you through one story of a roommate from hell. You’ll never go on Craigslist again. The first episode hits the ground running with the tale of a woman who ran a boarding house for the less fortunate–and her sinister motives behind it all. There’s the athlete who defrauded multiple countries, college students disappearing from dorms, and a “serial squatter” who conned his way into homes and never left. This is the fun side of the dark side.

Liaison - Premiering Episode One On Apple TV+ February 24th

Eva Green stars in Apple TV+’s new thriller centering around a cyber attack. Throw in political drama, spies, terrorists, and a love story for good measure, and the French-British drama really has a chance of standing out. It will check all the boxes for action-thriller fans. IMDB says it will explore, “how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future.”

We Have A Ghost (Jennifer Coolidge Alert!) - Coming To Netflix February 24th

The Netflix blurb says it best: “After finding a ghost with a murky past haunting their new house, a family becomes internet sensations.” Once they start looking into this past, the CIA gets involved. It’s a masterclass in chaos as a genre. The comedy-adventure Netflix film is based on a 2017 short story called “Ernest,” by Geoff Manaugh. Aside from Jennifer Coolidge, fans may also notice LGBT+ comedian Tig Notaro.

Party Down - Premiering on Starz February 24th

Created in part by Paul Rudd, Party Down only made it two seasons, ending in 2010. Now, the cast is back for season three on Starz. Amongst them will be Parks And Recs’ Adam Scott and Jane Lynch, who you might remember from every TV show ever (or Glee). The comedy follows a group of hopeful actors who move to Los Angeles and end up in the cutthroat world of Hollywood catering instead.

The Strays - Coming To Netflix February 22nd

A thriller that one outlet, I admit, described at a fumbled attempt at Get Out , The Strays follows a “A light-skinned Black woman,” as pointed out by Rotten Tomatoes, which is interesting. Will Netflix follow through on its promise to tackle issues light-skinned black women face, or will they miss the mark? The Wall Street Journal answers, “In its use of race as a foundation for horror, it owes an obvious debt to Jordan Peele (“Get Out,” “Us”).” In The Strays, our heroine’s, “meticulously crafted life of privilege starts to unravel when two strangers show up in her quaint suburban town.” According to The Wall Street Journal, the film promises to be a beautifully terrifying window into, “desperation, guilt, and the three-ply question of whether it is skin color or class that has the greatest influence on one’s fate in modern society.”

The Real World Season 12 - Coming To Netflix February 24

The Real World Las Vegas (Season 12) is infamous amongst Real World fans. Some think of it as the season where all decorum was thrown out, the drama was dialed up from a fun ten to a trashy twelve, and jobs and robust lives were replaced with rampant partying and nothing else. So yeah, it is can’t-miss bad TV.

West Side Story - Coming To Disney+ and HBO Max March 2nd

Directed by Steven Spielberg with music once again done by the prevalent musical and film composer Leonard Bernstein, this West Side Story adaptation is one remake that is worth a watch. The film, originally adapted from Romeo and Juliet, follows rival street gangs and Puerto Rican immigrants as they battle for control of territory, a piece of the American dream, and a happy ending for lovers the world is pulling apart. Rita Moreno from the original film takes on the role of Valentina.

