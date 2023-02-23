Streaming This Weekend: Full List For Netflix, Hulu, and More

Vince Martellacci

This is going to be an excellent weekend for streaming. Filled with action, thrillers, and highbrow laughs, there are many great premiers across several streaming services starting Thursday, February 23. On February 24, you can stream most of the releases, but great stuff will keep coming out on streaming platforms through March 2, when West Side Story joins two streaming services. A favorite, Outer Banks, returns to Netflix and Party Down’s third season comes thirteen years after its last one. The cast includes Jane Lynch and Adam Scott.

While I’m not a fan of true crime, I am excited for Netflix’s quirky take on the genre with Worst Roommate Ever. The series takes you into a different story of a living situation from hell in each episode. And finally, thrillers like Apple TV+’s Liaison will take you on a roller coaster ride incorporating everything from espionage to terrorism.

Read on to see the full list of releases this weekend and eight releases we're excited for.

Outer Banks Season 3 - Coming To Netflix February 23rd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o01Fi_0kwTKIx600
Photo byNetflix

What can I say? Outer Banks is pure fun. The Netflix drama follows beach bum teenagers on treasure hunts and other adventures. But the stakes are high and the series is rife with what I call “This Is Us” moments. The drama is palpable and the treasure hunting aspect isn’t as campy as you might think. The low-income ragtag crew fights to change their circumstances, right wrongs, and answer questions of identity. Through framings, daddy issues, and romantic hiccups, Outer Banks hits all the notes of a great Netflix show.

Worst Roommate Ever - Coming To Netflix March 1st

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4Lb3_0kwTKIx600
Photo byNetflix

Worst Roommate Ever is not your average, regurgitated true crime docuseries. Each episode takes you through one story of a roommate from hell. You’ll never go on Craigslist again. The first episode hits the ground running with the tale of a woman who ran a boarding house for the less fortunate–and her sinister motives behind it all. There’s the athlete who defrauded multiple countries, college students disappearing from dorms, and a “serial squatter” who conned his way into homes and never left. This is the fun side of the dark side.

Liaison - Premiering Episode One On Apple TV+ February 24th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PuIDg_0kwTKIx600
Photo byApple

Eva Green stars in Apple TV+’s new thriller centering around a cyber attack. Throw in political drama, spies, terrorists, and a love story for good measure, and the French-British drama really has a chance of standing out. It will check all the boxes for action-thriller fans. IMDB says it will explore, “how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future.”

We Have A Ghost (Jennifer Coolidge Alert!) - Coming To Netflix February 24th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41nk5r_0kwTKIx600
Photo byNetflix

The Netflix blurb says it best: “After finding a ghost with a murky past haunting their new house, a family becomes internet sensations.” Once they start looking into this past, the CIA gets involved. It’s a masterclass in chaos as a genre. The comedy-adventure Netflix film is based on a 2017 short story called “Ernest,” by Geoff Manaugh. Aside from Jennifer Coolidge, fans may also notice LGBT+ comedian Tig Notaro.

Party Down - Premiering on Starz February 24th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4rBD_0kwTKIx600
Photo byStarz

Created in part by Paul Rudd, Party Down only made it two seasons, ending in 2010. Now, the cast is back for season three on Starz. Amongst them will be Parks And Recs’ Adam Scott and Jane Lynch, who you might remember from every TV show ever (or Glee). The comedy follows a group of hopeful actors who move to Los Angeles and end up in the cutthroat world of Hollywood catering instead.

The Strays - Coming To Netflix February 22nd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PeR0_0kwTKIx600
Photo byNetflix

A thriller that one outlet, I admit, described at a fumbled attempt at Get Out, The Strays follows a “A light-skinned Black woman,” as pointed out by Rotten Tomatoes, which is interesting. Will Netflix follow through on its promise to tackle issues light-skinned black women face, or will they miss the mark? The Wall Street Journal answers, “In its use of race as a foundation for horror, it owes an obvious debt to Jordan Peele (“Get Out,” “Us”).” In The Strays, our heroine’s, “meticulously crafted life of privilege starts to unravel when two strangers show up in her quaint suburban town.” According to The Wall Street Journal, the film promises to be a beautifully terrifying window into, “desperation, guilt, and the three-ply question of whether it is skin color or class that has the greatest influence on one’s fate in modern society.”

The Real World Season 12 - Coming To Netflix February 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b23sv_0kwTKIx600
Photo byMTV

The Real World Las Vegas (Season 12) is infamous amongst Real World fans. Some think of it as the season where all decorum was thrown out, the drama was dialed up from a fun ten to a trashy twelve, and jobs and robust lives were replaced with rampant partying and nothing else. So yeah, it is can’t-miss bad TV.

West Side Story - Coming To Disney+ and HBO Max March 2nd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Xi8q_0kwTKIx600
Photo byWest Side Story 2021

Directed by Steven Spielberg with music once again done by the prevalent musical and film composer Leonard Bernstein, this West Side Story adaptation is one remake that is worth a watch. The film, originally adapted from Romeo and Juliet, follows rival street gangs and Puerto Rican immigrants as they battle for control of territory, a piece of the American dream, and a happy ending for lovers the world is pulling apart. Rita Moreno from the original film takes on the role of Valentina.

Everything Coming Out This Weekend

Apple TV+

Liaison - Feb 24

Amazon Prime

The Consultant - Feb 24

Die Hart - Feb 24

The Protege (2021 Film) - Feb 25

Netflix

The Strays- Feb 22

Outer Banks Season 3 - Feb 23

Call Me Chihiro - Feb 23

The Real World Las Vegas (Season 12) - Feb 24

We have a ghost - feb 24

Worst Roommate Ever - March 1

Hulu

211 (Feb. 24)

A Million Little Pieces (Feb. 24)

Prisoners of the Sun (Feb. 24)

The Reef: Stalked (Feb. 24)

Spin Me Round (Feb. 24)

Bruiser (Feb. 24)

Iron Mask (Feb. 26)

The Book Thief (Feb. 28)

HBO Max and Disney+

Westside Story - March 2

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# netflix# streaming# tv# weekend# what to watch

Comments / 4

Published by

I've covered stories of unknown immigrants from places like Cambodia, been an opinion editor and opinion blog writer, managed blogs for my own businesses & for other brands. I'm looking forward to getting back to more classical journalism.

Walnut Creek, CA
626 followers

More from Vince Martellacci

Walnut Creek, CA

Walnut Creek Weekend Events: 20 Things To Do In Walnut Creek, CA February 23-February 26

There is fun for free and for cheap all around Walnut Creek this weekend. With a free HIIT Fitness class, a lady’s comedy event, an original play, an album release party for a local favorite musician, and a Jewish film festival, the best of culture and lifestyle are available. This weekend’s event agenda really will stand out from other weekends. Read on for the full list of 20 events this weekend.

Read full story
3 comments
Concord, CA

"Boring In a Kind Of Special Way": Concord Couple's Love Story Couldn't Be Told Without Their Familiy

Concord residents Kim and Drew Petros began their love story almost fifteen years ago. Since then, not much has gone exactly as either expected, but everything has worked out in a beautiful way.

Read full story

The Instagram Content "Museum" Of Your Dreams Just Opened At Broadway Plaza

Selfie WRLD Bay Area in Broadway Plaza hosted a Valentine’s Day photoshoot event to tout their grand opening. They are now open at 1275 Broadway Plaza in unit 1068, occupying two stories of perfect backdrops for Instagram, dating app, and other photos. I personally plan to stop by and get some social media content for my business. Event-goers were treated to the perfect social media shot throughout the evening, complete with backdrops, ring lights, and photographers and outfit changes.

Read full story
Vacaville, CA

This Speakeasy Is The Best Boozy Spot In The Bay For Valentine's Day

In 1919, the saloon at The Office Speakeasy’s current location went underground following Prohibition. It thrived throughout Prohibition, but once that dark time passed, Harry’s Saloon began to fade away. 100 years later, it has found new life as a new spot, The Office, which shares a location with its sister restaurant, The Loft Wine Bar And Restaurant. Read on for the Valentine’s Menu.

Read full story
1 comments
Clayton, CA

Free Community Valentine's Event Today To Introduce Clayton Town Center Businesses (Rosé Included)

Nails Naturally By Lisa and JOR Fine Art Gallery are throwing a free Valentine’s “Sip and See” event today, Thursday February 9th, at 4PM. They are both located in Clayton Town Center on Oak Street in the same building as Subway. There will be chocolates and rosé, which is enough of a reason to go enjoy yourself, but there will also be local art, products, and services.

Read full story
1 comments
Walnut Creek, CA

Have A Drink, Pet A Rabbit, And Dazzle Your Kids At Lindsay Wildlife For Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day at Lindsay Wildlife Experience in Walnut Creek starts on February eighth and will go past the official holiday. Attendees can have some wine and an animal kingdom love story, pet animals, make a craft, design and post their own Valentine with just a one-dollar donation, and more. Lindsay Wildlife is a nonprofit that takes care of wild animals in the Walnut Creek area.

Read full story
1 comments

Clayton Author Chloe Laube Weaves Love, Death, And The Pursuit of Happiness Into Her Writing

Clayton is a wonderful small town, emphasizing community. At times, it can even amplify the drive to create community while forgetting other cultural aspects, such as the arts. Author Chloe Laube fills in those gaps while setting many of her stories in Clayton, her home. The artistry in her concise and punchy fiction is apparent from the first page of any novel of hers you pick up, casting Clayton as a city where creativity thrives.

Read full story
Concord, CA

Shop Local And Find The Perfect Gift At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique This Sunday

If you need a Valentine’s day gift for your partner and want to support a local small business, we have a solution. Concord’s Super Valentine’s Boutique returns for a fifth year at the Concord Hilton. The free-to-attend pop-up shopping event will offer over fifty local vendors and artists and include a wine and cocktail bar.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

Green Day Returns To East Bay With The Cover Ups Project At Retro Junkie

Members of Green Day will bring their cover band, The Coverups, to Retro Junkie in Walnut Creek Thursday. The cover band was founded by Green Day members Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt in 2018. They began their career playing punk shows with Green Day in the east bay in the late eighties and early nineties.

Read full story
2 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated Cities

Concord looks diverse, but it is not well-integrated, with a black population that makes up less than 3% of the demographics in town and a Latinx population that is confined to one lower-income neighborhood.

Read full story
4 comments
Oakland, CA

Oakland Collective Supports Musicians Through Community And Mentorship

It’s not a business. It’s a mission. Kyle Boydstun and the passionate team at Family Tie Records in Oakland are all about collaboration and helping each other out. This is how they bring success to everything they do. More than a record label, you can think of them as a collective of people who love or make music with big dreams. Everyone involved with Family Tie helps everyone else. Gaps are constantly being filled in by those who have talents others don’t. If an artist needs graphics, marketing, or professional development, someone at Family Tie can help. And that artist pays it forward by helping someone else who works under the label.

Read full story
Concord, CA

New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East Bay

Residents in Concord could soon see the city receive a mandate to offer sustainable affordable housing options for those in need, specifically from marginalized groups like black Americans. That’s because of a new Department of Housing and Urban Development rule proposed January nineteenth, which is intended to enforce the under-enforced and oft-ignored Fair Housing Act of 1968.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

East Bay And NorCal Flood Maps For Wednesday Plus Why Floods Are Going To Be The New Normal In California

I went to school on the beach at UC Santa Barbara. Every freshman class, by the time they graduated, would see the houses on the cliffs on Del Playa lose part of their decks. The cliffs would fall into the high tide and the fencing would have to be moved back.

Read full story
18 comments
Walnut Creek, CA

Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days Again

The east bay, larger bay area, and most of California has been rain-soaked for most of 2023. Mudslides, high surf advisories, and flooded roads are the current norm. Walnut Creek and Concord will be enjoying another atmospheric river, also called a pineapple express, on Friday January 13 that will extend well into next week.

Read full story
Concord, CA

"Comfort Food Month" In January Gives Concord Eateries The Chance To Shine, And Residents An Excuse To Dine

In California, comfort food is less meat and potatoes and more tacos and samosas. Concord and Contra Costa residents will be celebrating their unique tastes in the entire month of January with “Comfort Food Month” in Concord.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

This is the most Instagrammable Coffee Shop In Walnut Creek

I’m going to have to forego the formalities for this article. I’ll just say it – I love Tellus Coffee on N. Main in Walnut Creek. It has given me a place to gather with friends and be social with new people, but I’m also a coffee obsessive. Whether I want a pour over, cold brew, bone dry cappuccino, or one of their speciality drinks (which for the holidays came with giant toasted marshmallows and a dark chocolate crumble rim), I am never disappointed. For ambiance and quality of coffee, there is nothing in the Diablo area quite like it. That’s why it won Diablo Mag’s “Best Coffeehouse of 2022.”

Read full story
2 comments

After Damar Hamlin, Let's Unpack The Controversy Over NFL Handling Of Player Health

The spotlight is on the NFL again, and while they’re cast in a mostly-positive light following Damar Hamlin’s collapse, the critics focused on NFL player health are once again as vocal as ever. But with all the cheers and jeers, it’s necessary to move past the noise and take an honest look at the NFL’s handling of player health. There are problems, definitely. But there’s more to the story, including the desires and aims of the players and the NFL’s recent attempts to solve these problems.

Read full story
Bakersfield, CA

Speaker Of The House Vote Enters Second Tumultuous Day

Bakersfield, CA, from where Kevin McCarthy hailsPhoto byKyle Howeth. Kevin McCarthy is poised to lose on a fourth ballot. He lost his third ballot yesterday for Speaker of The House. In the first vote, Kevin McCarthy had come up short fifteen votes of the 218 he needs, at 203. Hakeem Jeffries received 212. Neither received the 218 required and there will be another ballot round. In the third ballot, representative Jim Jordan, known for consistent support of Trump around the 2020 election and January 6, was nominated.

Read full story
1 comments

The Science Behind Manifesting Desires And How To Manifest Your Perfect 2023

I’ll just say it so you don't have to. Since “The Secret” came out over a decade ago, “manifesting” our desires has seemed very, well, woo-woo. But manifesting is actually about writing it out and getting practical.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy