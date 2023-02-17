Concord, CA

"Boring In a Kind Of Special Way": Concord Couple's Love Story Couldn't Be Told Without Their Familiy

Vince Martellacci

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04IH83_0kmvxIUF00
The Grove Park in Clayton Is One Frequent Stop By The PetrosPhoto byCity of Clayton

Concord residents Kim and Drew Petros began their love story almost fifteen years ago. Since then, not much has gone exactly as either expected, but everything has worked out in a beautiful way.

From being surprised that their relationship progressed from the “Netflix and chill” stage, to the joy of finding someone who has the same values when it comes to family, and eventually the tumult of adapting how many kids they wanted, their relationship seems predestined by the universe to continue to unfold into a story of true and modern love in Concord.

A dual-income family where both are consummate professionals who started their relationship casually and bookended it with an only-child, every aspect of their love story has been tailored to the 2020’s. And it has suited them.

The parents of an only child are big on family, and it’s true that family, friends, and their son factor into their love story. Drew has at least eight aunts and uncles on his mom’s side alone, and three more on his dad’s side.

He shares, “It was completely expected that there would be over, like, 20 to 25 people at Thanksgiving, or it would be over that number.” He realizes how low his estimate is, getting fondly tired at just the thought of a massive family gathering and adds, “There'd be well over that.”

Kim makes it very clear that all types of families are valuable and unique, but as someone who comes from a traditional family with married parents who she is very close to, Kim wanted someone whose concept of family was similar to hers. She found that in Drew.

While Kim sees her parents or sister-in-law and nephews multiple times per week (when we spoke, their fifteen-year old nephew had just driven her around town practicing after she picked him up from an extracurricular), Drew will spend a good portion of his week helping out his parents or spending time with his and Kim’s side of the family. The pair love to have a full life and fill plenty of time with friends as well.

The marrieds met through a mutual friend they’re no longer in touch with. This friend went to high school with Drew and had since met Kim. They credit her with taking the time to find Drew on social media and even host a little get-together at her place in Concord, where the two met. They went on their first date in the Embarcadero to dinner and a scary movie (the ultimate romantic date for our generation). It wasn’t until many years later that they married and began building their home in Concord.

Kim says she felt sparks when she met Drew, admitting it was because, “he was physically what I was looking for.” Drew agrees that he saw sparks and I take him seriously, but then both laugh (big laughs that complement each other’s) and it’s clear that Drew is kidding as he says the right thing.

But like I said, this is a modern love story–they only saw each other casually for several years. They would see other people and were more friends than partners for quite a while. When things changed, Kim and Drew’s families were right there and were thrilled. One family member shared, “I remember I was with [her parents] when she called and said she was going on a date with him and we knew something was happening.”

The families knew before Kim and Drew that they were meant to be. And now, they adore each other’s families. The family they’ve built together is complete with combined Christmases and celebrations. Kim even says Drew’s sister is, “the sister I never had,” and Drew is always on call to help Kim’s aunt or parents. Drew says he always knew the one for him would be family-oriented. He says it was important, “that she had a good relationship with her parents. Obviously Kim fit the mold.”

One statement from Drew stands out. He is proud that Kim works and has a thriving professional life. He says things have changed since the days of nine siblings, “Now you look at women becoming less dependent on men, and they're more independent.” Drew is glad for the change because he respects Kim’s drive, and Kim acknowledges that she finds peace in her work.

The two would be alright with just one of their salaries, but Drew shares that he loves the life he has with a working wife, “Could we make due on my income? Sure. But the life that we want to live and the lifestyle we want to live, having one income isn't going to support that. We want to be able to do house projects or go on vacations or have multiple nice cars. You know what I mean?” They are building the life they want together and it is a good life.

Six years ago, their love story was completed when their son was born. Drew and Kim acknowledge that they had him a bit later in life, at 36, but that the adjustments they made due to that created a happy and thriving family of three, complete as can be with just one child, even though they once talked about two.

Once again, the conversation turns to things changing: “And the age of marriage, I think, is obviously significantly later in life. And women are having children later in life. They're not just housewives. There's more to them than that. So I think that helps. So it seems to be that women's families are just maybe one child or lower numbers of children.”

That Kim is more than the housewife is exactly why their son is lucky enough to get all of their attention. The two want to create a life of stability and comfort for him, and know that would be harder with more children.

With such a full life, they’ve given something beautiful to their six-year-old son, an only child. Drew says, “It might sound selfish,” but a second child would take away from what they have to give to their first. He continues, “We want to be able to provide [our son] with anything and everything he needs.”

But it was a process of many hard conversations to get to this point: “Honestly, throughout the twelve years leading up to marriage, it came up in conversation: How many kids? Where do you want to live? What type of house do you want?” They settled in Concord near Drew’s parents. Remember that close-knit family dynamic they’re so good at? Kim’s parents followed her out there to help with her newborn at the time, and more family followed from Dublin.

But eventually the conversation changed from having two kids to having just one. They couldn’t speak more fondly of their son: “But after having one, we quickly realized, ‘yeah, I think we're going to stop at perfection, and we're going one and done.’”

Kim says that being a 36-year old first-time mother was an adjustment, because living for yourself for so long makes shifting to living for someone else a bit of a bumpy transition. She has no qualms in admitting, “I think it's very all-consuming. When you have a child, you have to basically be selfless, and their life becomes your life. So we wanted to put all of our energy and effort into him, and he obviously flourished with our efforts.” Drew paints a picture for us, “All Kim knew was, ‘hey, I'm going to have Cheerios for dinner, cheerios for breakfast, and I'll go to lunch at work.’”

They mention briefly that once you hit the age Kim gave birth, there are risks involved with pregnancy. They felt rushed to have their second child because of these risks, and that rush helped them realize how much they wanted to slow down and nail giving all of themselves to the son they already had. They knew right away that he was the thing that completed their family, so within a couple years of his birth they were able to be honest about that.

Drew says, “We weren’t ready because we were still getting acclimated to little dude.” And I think that’s beautiful. They were so dedicated to giving all of themselves to their son, and they knew that if they were to rush a second kid, he’d get lost in their overwhelm. If you ask me (an only child), they made the hard but selfless choice.

