The Instagram Content "Museum" Of Your Dreams Just Opened At Broadway Plaza

Vince Martellacci

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BFQw_0kja18Gr00
Photo bySelfie WRLD

Selfie WRLD Bay Area in Broadway Plaza hosted a Valentine’s Day photoshoot event to tout their grand opening. They are now open at 1275 Broadway Plaza in unit 1068, occupying two stories of perfect backdrops for Instagram, dating app, and other photos. I personally plan to stop by and get some social media content for my business. Event-goers were treated to the perfect social media shot throughout the evening, complete with backdrops, ring lights, and photographers and outfit changes.

Tickets to make use of the museum start at $25, and go up from there, including options to have a professional photographer run your shoot. They host private events and offer membership as well (which I am purchasing now, because the light in my house is terrible and social media is how I make money).

Selfie WRLD touts itself as, "Arguably one of the most instagrammable places in the US, here you can immerse yourself into our fun, eye-catching, interactive art installations."

Professional photographers were at the celebratory event to take photos of guests, who dressed and styled themselves. The soiree and the museum are Instagram-friendly, according to the event page, which said, “The first floor has over ten mini creative content sets and a very special Valentine's Day mini set with two swings, hearts and more.” On that floor, guests could use the backdrops themselves to “create their own content.”

The second floor was a VIP area where the "models" enjoyed wine and appetizers along with romantic music. Guests were also more than welcome to star in their photoshoot as a couple. Photographers took photos for three hours straight, everyone getting 10-15 minutes of fame. Following that, “All raw images and four professionally edited images [were] sent via email link to each guest, at least up to 48 hours after the event.”

This time, there were two main backdrops that included rose petals, balloons, and greenery. But the backdrops will change over time, keeping things interesting. Selfie WRLD, “will supply each person with a ring light and Bluetooth clicker that links to your phone so you can create content on the mini sets on the first floor.” Selfie WRLD promises some excellent social media content.

I've covered stories of unknown immigrants from places like Cambodia, been an opinion editor and opinion blog writer, managed blogs for my own businesses & for other brands. I'm looking forward to getting back to more classical journalism.

