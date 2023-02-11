This Speakeasy Is The Best Boozy Spot In The Bay For Valentine's Day

In 1919, the saloon at The Office Speakeasy’s current location went underground following Prohibition. It thrived throughout Prohibition, but once that dark time passed, Harry’s Saloon began to fade away. 100 years later, it has found new life as a new spot, The Office, which shares a location with its sister restaurant, The Loft Wine Bar And Restaurant. Read on for the Valentine’s Menu.

Photo by The Office Speakeasy

In case you weren’t around in 1920, a speakeasy was a hidden bar where drinkers could illegally imbibe. The absolute coolest thing about the speakeasy’s vibe is just how much of a speakeasy it is. The building was even once a brothel run by Harry’s. They now offer Prohibition-style cocktails.

Harkening back to the days where it was hidden away as a true, prohibition-era speakeasy, the restaurant boasts, “music from a restored 1902 upright piano in a secret hidden room.” The piano is older than speakeasy’s themselves!

In the days of Benicia’s Prohibition, Benicia was known as the “wettest” city in the bay. What today makes up the shoppable and dine-able First Street, alive during the day, was once a loose network of underground bars connected by tunnels, much more alive at night. Cannery workers were a big part of the clientele, conjuring up more Benicia history.

Jason Diavatis is the owner, a native of Benicia. Diavatis, “initially worked in event design but decided to open his own wine bar on First Street in 2012. Although it started as simply a place to taste and purchase global and local wines, The Loft eventually added a restaurant component.” Diavatis is Greek and the Mediterranean-inspired menu is an homage to his heritage.

The Office came about five years later. Now, Diavatis has opened Måkse, which boasts a second piano, making it a dueling piano bar. Find Måkse in Vacaville. One big draw of The Office and The Loft is the ability to rent the space and have them throw you an intimate private party.