Have A Drink, Pet A Rabbit, And Dazzle Your Kids At Lindsay Wildlife For Valentine's Day

Photo by Lindsay Wildlife

Valentine’s Day at Lindsay Wildlife Experience in Walnut Creek starts on February eighth and will go past the official holiday. Attendees can have some wine and an animal kingdom love story, pet animals, make a craft, design and post their own Valentine with just a one-dollar donation, and more. Lindsay Wildlife is a nonprofit that takes care of wild animals in the Walnut Creek area.

Aside from ongoing Valentine’s celebrations for day-to-day museum-goers, there is a live animal event for kids 2-5 on Monday February 10th followed a couple days later by an adult happy hour on Wednesday February 12th.

There is an ongoing event that will take place in the week leading up to Valentine’s Day. “Wild Valentine’s” goes from February 8th to the 17th. From 10 AM to 5 PM on February 8-9 and 15-17 and noon to 5 PM on February 12th, 13th, and 14th, museum-goers can interact with animals and take part in Valentine’s Day activities.

Wild Valentine’s attendees on these dates will be treated to Valentine’s crafts, a presentation on bald or golden eagles, a Valentine you can make and display there for a $1 donation, a small animal like a rabbit to pet, seeing an animal being fed, and meeting an owl “up close and personal.”

On Monday, February 10th, there is a two-hour kids event. Kids will get to see different local wildlife live and in person. According to the museum, “The program allows little ones to explore different animal species through arts, crafts, activities and more—all with a Valentine’s Day theme.”

Lindsay shares event information, noting that no registration is required and people can pay at the door. According to Lindsay, “Admission is $8 for members, $15 non-members, and $5 for each additional child age 2 and older.”

On February 12th, one of the biggest events will take place. From 7-8:30 in the exhibit hall, Lindsay will offer a glass of wine and artisan sweets while attendees meet animal ambassadors and “learn about the love stories from the animal kingdom.” According to the event you can, “find out who lures their mate with amazing courtship rituals, acrobatic aerial displays and alluring scents.”

For the event on the 12th, Kiss and Tail, Lindsay cautions that, “Space is limited for this intimate 21 and older event. Admission is $25 non members ($20 members). Pre-register by Tuesday, February 11th.”

Lindsay Wildlife provides animal health and veterinary services and provides an important service for our fauna-heavy region. They have permanent animal exhibits including eagles and raptors that you can check out any time. You can also “adopt an animal symbolically.” and become a member to constantly contribute to wildlife conservation and rehabilitation. You also get some perks , including free admission to Lindsay and other similar bay area attractions. If you’re not ready to “adopt” or become a member, donate to their animal hospital.

Museum Information:

1931 1st Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597.

Phone: 925-935-1978

Hours:

September 21–June 15: Wednesday–Friday 12 PM–5 PM, Saturday–Sunday 10 AM–5 PM

Admission is free for members and children under 2 years old, $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors 65+ and $6.50 for children 2 -17.