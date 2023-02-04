Clayton Author Chloe Laube Weaves Love, Death, And The Pursuit of Happiness Into Her Writing

Vince Martellacci

Clayton is a wonderful small town, emphasizing community. At times, it can even amplify the drive to create community while forgetting other cultural aspects, such as the arts. Author Chloe Laube fills in those gaps while setting many of her stories in Clayton, her home. The artistry in her concise and punchy fiction is apparent from the first page of any novel of hers you pick up, casting Clayton as a city where creativity thrives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIrEo_0kcdtZfY00
Clayton-based Author Chloe LaubePhoto byChloe Laube

Chloe draws inspiration from her youth, her life, her exes, and Clayton itself. Love is a part of her stories, but an arduous reader can easily glean that it is not the main character–because often, she is. More accurately, a piece of her is.

Newsbreak spoke to Chloe for Valentine’s Day, but what struck me in our conversation was not her incorporation of elements of love, but that her novels were rich with morals of all kinds and relatable on every level. The love story that unfolded before me was a love of creating, a love of self-discovery through the written word.

We spoke about her novel Spinster, which also had elements drawn from Chloe’s life. Chloe shares that Spinster is only a love story in small part: “Amy’s [the main character] search for independence from her mother sort of plays also with her search to find the mate that she knows is out there somewhere for her.” The biggest part of Chloe’s love stories is learning to love life in all its glory and vitriol.

Chloe is proud to write fiction that is so much more than the Romance genre. Love is inevitable, but Chloe shares that her stories are more than love stories, musing, “Well, I think it depends on the author. I seem to evolve into writing about romance without being a romance writer. There's a big difference there. And a romance writer sets out with that as the goal of the book.” Chloe’s goal is moreso to share herself, both through pockets of real life and through dramatized twists and turns.

I loved the little shocks to my system I got while reading her novel, Dream On Dancing Queen, set in Clayton, both when her dream guy turns out to be not-so-dreamy, and at the end, which I would never spoil. But suffice it to say Chloe takes a love story that starts out beautifully and surprises us as she crafts its slow turn to a story about the ugly side of relationships. By the end of Dancing Queen, there is no trace of a love story. It becomes a story about the pitfalls of trust.

And in Spinster? Chloe spins a love story of a very special kind: self-love. Perhaps Spinster mirrors Chloe’s own struggle for independence and acceptance. She shares that Spinster’s absence of a focus on love stories is considerably intentional: “But in Spinster, the protagonist, Amy's, journey is as much to find independence and herself as it is to find a fella.”

Through writing, Chloe has found herself too. With an exciting and eventful life, her experiences are pouring into her writing. And while it has been a life full of love, what’s so interesting about Chloe is that she sees the merit in writing about experiences that extend vastly beyond the element of love and relationships. Love is unavoidable, but with Chloe, the story is always one of a woman triumphing–over circumstances, her mother, a man, or even over society.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# books# valentines day# local stories# arts and culture# Local Love

Comments / 0

Published by

I've covered stories of unknown immigrants from places like Cambodia, been an opinion editor and opinion blog writer, managed blogs for my own businesses & for other brands. I'm looking forward to getting back to more classical journalism.

Walnut Creek, CA
475 followers

More from Vince Martellacci

Walnut Creek, CA

Have A Drink, Pet A Rabbit, And Dazzle Your Kids At Lindsay Wildlife For Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day at Lindsay Wildlife Experience in Walnut Creek starts on February eighth and will go past the official holiday. Attendees can have some wine and an animal kingdom love story, pet animals, make a craft, design and post their own Valentine with just a one-dollar donation, and more. Lindsay Wildlife is a nonprofit that takes care of wild animals in the Walnut Creek area.

Read full story
1 comments
Concord, CA

Shop Local And Find The Perfect Gift At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique This Sunday

If you need a Valentine’s day gift for your partner and want to support a local small business, we have a solution. Concord’s Super Valentine’s Boutique returns for a fifth year at the Concord Hilton. The free-to-attend pop-up shopping event will offer over fifty local vendors and artists and include a wine and cocktail bar.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

Green Day Returns To East Bay With The Cover Ups Project At Retro Junkie

Members of Green Day will bring their cover band, The Coverups, to Retro Junkie in Walnut Creek Thursday. The cover band was founded by Green Day members Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt in 2018. They began their career playing punk shows with Green Day in the east bay in the late eighties and early nineties.

Read full story
2 comments
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated Cities

Concord looks diverse, but it is not well-integrated, with a black population that makes up less than 3% of the demographics in town and a Latinx population that is confined to one lower-income neighborhood.

Read full story
4 comments
Oakland, CA

Oakland Collective Supports Musicians Through Community And Mentorship

It’s not a business. It’s a mission. Kyle Boydstun and the passionate team at Family Tie Records in Oakland are all about collaboration and helping each other out. This is how they bring success to everything they do. More than a record label, you can think of them as a collective of people who love or make music with big dreams. Everyone involved with Family Tie helps everyone else. Gaps are constantly being filled in by those who have talents others don’t. If an artist needs graphics, marketing, or professional development, someone at Family Tie can help. And that artist pays it forward by helping someone else who works under the label.

Read full story
Concord, CA

New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East Bay

Residents in Concord could soon see the city receive a mandate to offer sustainable affordable housing options for those in need, specifically from marginalized groups like black Americans. That’s because of a new Department of Housing and Urban Development rule proposed January nineteenth, which is intended to enforce the under-enforced and oft-ignored Fair Housing Act of 1968.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

East Bay And NorCal Flood Maps For Wednesday Plus Why Floods Are Going To Be The New Normal In California

I went to school on the beach at UC Santa Barbara. Every freshman class, by the time they graduated, would see the houses on the cliffs on Del Playa lose part of their decks. The cliffs would fall into the high tide and the fencing would have to be moved back.

Read full story
18 comments
Walnut Creek, CA

Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days Again

The east bay, larger bay area, and most of California has been rain-soaked for most of 2023. Mudslides, high surf advisories, and flooded roads are the current norm. Walnut Creek and Concord will be enjoying another atmospheric river, also called a pineapple express, on Friday January 13 that will extend well into next week.

Read full story
Concord, CA

"Comfort Food Month" In January Gives Concord Eateries The Chance To Shine, And Residents An Excuse To Dine

In California, comfort food is less meat and potatoes and more tacos and samosas. Concord and Contra Costa residents will be celebrating their unique tastes in the entire month of January with “Comfort Food Month” in Concord.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

This is the most Instagrammable Coffee Shop In Walnut Creek

I’m going to have to forego the formalities for this article. I’ll just say it – I love Tellus Coffee on N. Main in Walnut Creek. It has given me a place to gather with friends and be social with new people, but I’m also a coffee obsessive. Whether I want a pour over, cold brew, bone dry cappuccino, or one of their speciality drinks (which for the holidays came with giant toasted marshmallows and a dark chocolate crumble rim), I am never disappointed. For ambiance and quality of coffee, there is nothing in the Diablo area quite like it. That’s why it won Diablo Mag’s “Best Coffeehouse of 2022.”

Read full story
2 comments

After Damar Hamlin, Let's Unpack The Controversy Over NFL Handling Of Player Health

The spotlight is on the NFL again, and while they’re cast in a mostly-positive light following Damar Hamlin’s collapse, the critics focused on NFL player health are once again as vocal as ever. But with all the cheers and jeers, it’s necessary to move past the noise and take an honest look at the NFL’s handling of player health. There are problems, definitely. But there’s more to the story, including the desires and aims of the players and the NFL’s recent attempts to solve these problems.

Read full story
Bakersfield, CA

Speaker Of The House Vote Enters Second Tumultuous Day

Bakersfield, CA, from where Kevin McCarthy hailsPhoto byKyle Howeth. Kevin McCarthy is poised to lose on a fourth ballot. He lost his third ballot yesterday for Speaker of The House. In the first vote, Kevin McCarthy had come up short fifteen votes of the 218 he needs, at 203. Hakeem Jeffries received 212. Neither received the 218 required and there will be another ballot round. In the third ballot, representative Jim Jordan, known for consistent support of Trump around the 2020 election and January 6, was nominated.

Read full story
1 comments

The Science Behind Manifesting Desires And How To Manifest Your Perfect 2023

I’ll just say it so you don't have to. Since “The Secret” came out over a decade ago, “manifesting” our desires has seemed very, well, woo-woo. But manifesting is actually about writing it out and getting practical.

Read full story
1 comments
Walnut Creek, CA

Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After Christmas

Are you Hanukkah revelers or big “Christmas Morning” people in your house? Is that when you do the gifts, the festivities, all the fun? Then I have options for your Christmas eve night. Get out of the house with the family and don’t feel bad that no one invited you to a holiday party on the twenty-fourth. Below we have all the best spots to see Christmas lights and several other options for family, friend, or date-night fun.

Read full story
4 comments
Clayton, CA

Clayton Tree Lighting This Saturday Promises To Be A Big Event

Clayton will hold its 33rd annual Tree Lighting on Saturday, December third. The event always promises to be a full-fledged production and this year is no exception, with much going on beyond the Christmas tree being lit. The event is completely free.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Indie Phenom Benjamin Stranger Releases Artistic Dual Single

Nashville-based indie rocker Benjamin Stranger released a dual single on December second. The tracks, “Misshapen Identity,'' and “Paint The Roses Red,” are the culmination of an extremely creative and collaborative approach by the artist and a large chunk of his network.

Read full story

Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers Strike

Starbucks unions went on a targeted one-day strike at more than 100 stores on this year’s “Red Cup Day”, a yearly Starbucks marketing event known for taking a considerable toll on workers.

Read full story

Feeling Asian Podcast Comes To An End After Helping Asian People Feel Better For Three Years

Feeling Asian Podcast, A Favorite Among Media and Asian Americans, Releases Last Episode. “Welcome to ‘Feeling Asian’, a podcast Where two Asians talk about their feelings.”

Read full story
Concord, CA

Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East Bay

Aquarian Era, Concord’s own New Age Shop, began forming nine years before it opened. The dream came to life at the shop’s April 2018 opening, but the seeds were planted in 2009 when owner and founder Melvin Thompson, had the worst year of his life. Newly diagnosed with diabetes, he simultaneously found himself unemployed and hitting a personal low.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy