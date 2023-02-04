Clayton Author Chloe Laube Weaves Love, Death, And The Pursuit of Happiness Into Her Writing

Clayton is a wonderful small town, emphasizing community. At times, it can even amplify the drive to create community while forgetting other cultural aspects, such as the arts. Author Chloe Laube fills in those gaps while setting many of her stories in Clayton, her home. The artistry in her concise and punchy fiction is apparent from the first page of any novel of hers you pick up, casting Clayton as a city where creativity thrives.

Clayton-based Author Chloe Laube Photo by Chloe Laube

Chloe draws inspiration from her youth, her life, her exes, and Clayton itself. Love is a part of her stories, but an arduous reader can easily glean that it is not the main character–because often, she is. More accurately, a piece of her is.

Newsbreak spoke to Chloe for Valentine’s Day, but what struck me in our conversation was not her incorporation of elements of love, but that her novels were rich with morals of all kinds and relatable on every level. The love story that unfolded before me was a love of creating, a love of self-discovery through the written word.

We spoke about her novel Spinster, which also had elements drawn from Chloe’s life. Chloe shares that Spinster is only a love story in small part: “Amy’s [the main character] search for independence from her mother sort of plays also with her search to find the mate that she knows is out there somewhere for her.” The biggest part of Chloe’s love stories is learning to love life in all its glory and vitriol.

Chloe is proud to write fiction that is so much more than the Romance genre. Love is inevitable, but Chloe shares that her stories are more than love stories, musing, “Well, I think it depends on the author. I seem to evolve into writing about romance without being a romance writer. There's a big difference there. And a romance writer sets out with that as the goal of the book.” Chloe’s goal is moreso to share herself, both through pockets of real life and through dramatized twists and turns.

I loved the little shocks to my system I got while reading her novel, Dream On Dancing Queen, set in Clayton, both when her dream guy turns out to be not-so-dreamy, and at the end, which I would never spoil. But suffice it to say Chloe takes a love story that starts out beautifully and surprises us as she crafts its slow turn to a story about the ugly side of relationships. By the end of Dancing Queen, there is no trace of a love story. It becomes a story about the pitfalls of trust.

And in Spinster? Chloe spins a love story of a very special kind: self-love. Perhaps Spinster mirrors Chloe’s own struggle for independence and acceptance. She shares that Spinster’s absence of a focus on love stories is considerably intentional: “But in Spinster, the protagonist, Amy's, journey is as much to find independence and herself as it is to find a fella.”

Through writing, Chloe has found herself too. With an exciting and eventful life, her experiences are pouring into her writing. And while it has been a life full of love, what’s so interesting about Chloe is that she sees the merit in writing about experiences that extend vastly beyond the element of love and relationships. Love is unavoidable, but with Chloe, the story is always one of a woman triumphing–over circumstances, her mother, a man, or even over society.