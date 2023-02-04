Shop Local And Find The Perfect Gift At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique This Sunday

If you need a Valentine’s day gift for your partner and want to support a local small business, we have a solution. Concord’s Super Valentine’s Boutique returns for a fifth year at the Concord Hilton. The free-to-attend pop-up shopping event will offer over fifty local vendors and artists and include a wine and cocktail bar.

The “Super Valentine’s Boutique” will go from 11 AM - 3 PM on Sunday, February fifth. The Hilton where it is being held is located at 1970 Diamond Boulevard Concord, CA 94520. It will be hosted in The Golden Gate Ballroom. Parking is also free.

Photo by Super Valentine's Boutique

There are perks for kids as well as the first 250 female shoppers. There will be balloon animals and Valentine’s Day arts and crafts for kids along with a red carpet for mini-photoshoots for everyone.

For women and those who donate food to the food bank, there are extra perks: “The first 250 ladies through the door will receive a Valentine’s Gift Bag. Each attendee will receive a free raffle ticket for numerous Valentine’s-themed prizes. Donation of food to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano will earn the donor another raffle ticket for each can donated.”

The event page shares that attendees can get themselves a Valentine’s Day outfit while shopping for the perfect gift. The variety of products is massive and there will be something for everyone. There is also a lot of variety in the types of vendors. According to the event page, visitors can choose, “from 50 arts and crafts tables, home-based businesses and commercial exhibitors.”

The event promises to offer, “clothing for women, teens and kids, makeup, jewelry, purses, books, candles, soaps, honey, jams and jellies, fashion accessories, home goods, bath and body, kitchenware and cooking products, baked goods and so much more will be available.”