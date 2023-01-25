New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East Bay

Photo by Brandon Griggs

Residents in Concord could soon see the city receive a mandate to offer sustainable affordable housing options for those in need, specifically from marginalized groups like black Americans. That’s because of a new Department of Housing and Urban Development rule proposed January nineteenth, which is intended to enforce the under-enforced and oft-ignored Fair Housing Act of 1968.

The “Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing” rule would center on fighting racial discrimination in housing on several fronts, and is meant to ensure fair access to housing for groups that face discriminatory barriers to obtaining decent homes in naturally integrated areas, from tackling the monetary considerations to the landlords who reject their applications. The initiative is intended to desegregate communities that were promised integration over fifty years ago with the passing of The Fair Housing Act, but that never ended up fully integrating due to systemic issues including income disparity and red-lining.

A Look At Unfair Housing In The East Bay And Beyond

Many bay area cities are arduously working toward implementing restricted-price housing policies. Development in Oakland for fair housing initiatives has proliferated: “The Oakland City Council has approved about $60 million in state funding for affordable housing projects and $15 million from annual funding sources. The council recently voted to pursue $200 million in state affordable housing grants as well.” This is all meant to offset effects of “historically exclusionary prices.”

HUD’s office explained that the rule would mandate that cities and municipalities set significant and far-reaching goals and stick to them, writing, “While building avenues for greater accountability, this proposed rule streamlines the required fair housing analysis for local communities, states, and public housing agencies and requires them to set ambitious goals to address fair housing issues facing their communities, among other landmark changes.” The Fair Housing Act protects against many types of discrimination in housing, including gender, race, and ability discrimination, as well as social class.

In California, fair housing is a contentious issue. Liberal cities in the San Francisco bay area often move to support fair access to housing, while certain wealthier communities in the bay like Danville have appealed to opt out of providing affordable housing. At one point cities like Danville paid fines to the state to avoid providing fair housing.

Indeed, in California, there are options for cities who don’t want affordable housing–even one as massive and liberal as San Francisco. Cities could either pay a fee or dedicate land instead of designating units as affordable. But as the laws of the land stand, most cities require, “developers to designate some units as below-market.” In the last year and a half, San Francisco has received $449 million, funded by the state, for affordable housing.

Down the highway from Danville a bit, Concord, Walnut Creek, and Clayton may soon see demographics shift. Concord might seem well-integrated, but for black people it is not. Concord is 30% Latinx and 13% Asian. Black people make up only 3%. And white people? A powerful 47%.

So Concord is not as integrated as we think. The Fair Housing Act was intended to create positive effects for black people specifically, and this new rule for enforcement may make that a reality and grow the black population in Concord. Cities like Walnut Creek and Clayton may also diversify under this new rule, which the predominantly white residents lobby against on Nextdoor and Facebook in coded-language posts.

White people make up ⅔ (63%) of the population of Walnut Creek, while black people make up 2.5%. In Clayton it’s 67% white with black people comprising less than 2% of the population.

Affordable housing is only seen as affordable relatively, as it compares to the average income of the people in the city or area. So in a place like Clayton, where the median income is $150,900 , affordable housing could be less affordable than in neighboring Concord, where median income is $100,000. And in Concord, housing prices are around $699,000, while Walnut Creek homes go for around $835,000.

Concord is already more diverse than Walnut Creek and Clayton, and we could very well see diversity expand in Concord while it stagnates in Walnut Creek and Clayton due to disparities between what housing costs for the majority and what low-income families and individuals can afford. One housing nonprofit explains, “Affordable housing are units available for rent at prices that fall below the market rate, which is, in most instances, determined by the income level of area residents.”

California Cities Make Major Investments In Equal Housing

According to Shola Olatoye, Oakland has received $322 million since 2020. But what they have spent far exceeds that number. Over two years spanning 2020-2022, “The city has leveraged about $1.8 billion with state and county money, tax credit bonds and private loans. The city has also discussed a ballot measure asking voters if the city should pursue $850 million to create public housing and improve city streets and facilities.”

How will this new proposal work? There are several points to the plan: “The proposed rule is designed to … emphasize goal-setting, increase transparency for public review and comment, foster local commitment to addressing fair housing issues, enhance HUD technical assistance to local communities, and provide mechanisms for regular program evaluation and greater accountability, among other changes.” HUD will invest monetarily, but more than that it will invest time and oversight. Under this rule, agencies and localities would have greater power in regulating and equalizing housing, and would do this through a racial lens.

In practice, every five years agencies and cities participating would submit an “equity plan” for acceptance. Once that plan is implemented, a real framework would be in place and would be acted on: “That plan, which must be developed following robust community engagement, would contain their analysis of fair housing issues confronting their communities, goals, and strategies to remedy those issues in concrete ways, and a description of community engagement.”

Then, that analysis and state of affairs would be put to concrete use: “The proposed rule would then require program participants to incorporate goals and strategies from their accepted Equity Plans into subsequent planning documents.” These documents would take the forms of Consolidated Plans, Annual Action Plans, and Public Housing Agency Plans.

In 2021, California governor Gavin Newsom signed the 31st of a suite of bills aimed at offsetting housing inequality as well as homelessness. According to the office of the governor, “The funding will lead to the creation of over 84,000 new affordable homes for Californians, including over 44,000 new housing units and treatment beds for people exiting homelessness.” All told, this legislation added up to $22 billion to fight systemic inequality in housing access.

Sacramento itself is a perfect microcosm of California. It is rapidly and actively working toward prolific affordable housing by implementing a Housing Trust Fund pieced together from affordable housing money that they actually took from a budget surplus. According to the capitol’s community development spokesperson Kelli Trapani, “the city invested $31.5 million in 2020 for 644 units that began taking shape in July.”

Budget surpluses being used to work towards greater equality is not very common, even in midnight blue California. Said Trapani, “These resources have helped projects obtain the necessary financing to start construction sooner and be more competitive for state and federal resources.” She went on to say that Sacramento is trying something not-too-often heard of: “naturally affordable” housing. Sacramento has enacted policies to incentivize developers to focus on affordable housing, accessible to anyone.

Fair Access To Housing For BIPOC And Beyond

Disparities in housing certainly affect more than black people. Disabled individuals are another group who face issues. However, the rule would focus primarily on racial inequity. The Biden administration paints a bleak picture to get us to visualize why rules like this one are necessary:

“People of color are overrepresented among those experiencing homelessness. In addition, people of color disproportionately bear the burdens of exposure to air and water pollution, and growing risks of housing instability from climate crises like extreme heat, flooding, and wildfires. And the racial wealth gap is wider than it was when the Fair Housing Act was enacted, driven in part by persistent disparities in access to homeownership. Although Federal fair housing laws were expanded to include protections for individuals with disabilities, a lack of access to affordable and integrated living options remains a significant problem.”

The communication from The White House goes on to say that the United States government needs to be a major part of creating housing equity. The memorandum states that the federal government should be active in enforcing civil rights and fair access to housing.

The memorandum added that this new rule will be unequivocally enforced: “This is not only a mandate to refrain from discrimination but a mandate to take actions that undo historic patterns of segregation and other types of discrimination and that afford access to long-denied opportunities.” More than stopping discriminatory practices, the Biden administration’s proposed HUD rule would call for proactive attempts to create access to housing, including through engaging the community, setting goals it intends to hit, and crafting strategies that will actually be implemented.

Biden is expanding on a 2015 mandate from the Obama administration. Cities had been reluctant to enforce the rule, which they found overly complicated and rife with enforcement problems. This second iteration is meant to use that framework, but more effectively and rigorously. Democrats contend that while Trump was in office, the rule was criticized and ignored. With this rule, Biden has taken steps to make it work.