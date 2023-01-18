East Bay And NorCal Flood Maps For Wednesday Plus Why Floods Are Going To Be The New Normal In California

Vince Martellacci

I went to school on the beach at UC Santa Barbara. Every freshman class, by the time they graduated, would see the houses on the cliffs on Del Playa lose part of their decks. The cliffs would fall into the high tide and the fencing would have to be moved back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iDw76_0kHnyoVL00
Before And After Floods In CaliforniaPhoto byBBC

First, let me give you some good news. Earth goes through regular cycles of cooling and heating, so this round of climate change is not totally unprecedented and follows earth’s intrinsic patterns. The difference this time is that, since the industrial revolution, human activity has contributed to earth’s heating.

The jury is out as to what degree human activity has affected and accelerated climate change, though many scholars believe that it is reversible and many optimists believe the planet is already set on a course to achieve that reversal. In short, whether someone says climate change is a hoax or whether they believe it is the end of days, they’re probably misinformed and definitely exaggerating.

California’s flood problem is intertwined with climate change, and that’s not even factoring in poor road maintenance and storm infrastructure. As sea levels in California rise, The Los Angeles Times explains, flooding will continue and could very well get worse.

The report from The San Francisco Estuary Institute And The Aquatic Science Center highlighted the connection between shallow groundwater and sea level rise, which they called a new field of study. Groundwater is, “water held underground in the soil or in pores and crevices in rock” (Oxford). In short, they are wetlands around cities. These cities are often built around them, but they can also be built on top of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OELs4_0kHnyoVL00
Photo byBBC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rysjn_0kHnyoVL00
Rain For the Coming DaysPhoto byBBC

The study looked at four bay area counties:

“Pathways Climate Institute LLC and the San Francisco Estuary Institute gathered and analyzed multiple data sets and collaborated with city and county partners to analyze and map the existing “highest annual” shallow groundwater table and its likely response to future sea-level rise. This effort covers four counties (Alameda, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo). … The study focused on the San Francisco Bay side of each county and does not include the Pacific coastline of Marin, San Francisco, nor San Mateo Counties.”

The report found that as sea levels rise due to climate change, groundwater levels will rise too. According to the report, the rising sea level directly causes fresh groundwater to rise: “Sea-level rise causes landward migration of saline groundwater, otherwise known as saltwater intrusion (Chesnaux, 2016; Werner & Simmons, 2009). This saltwater intrusion causes the overlying fresher groundwater to rise (Chang et al., 2011).”

SFEI and Pathways cautioned that the rising fresh groundwater could lead to flooding long before normal flood conditions would take effect. The report found that, “Low-lying inland areas could flood from below by emergent groundwater long before coastal floodwaters overtop the shoreline.”

These new conditions will affect sewer systems, flood basements, and underground infrastructure. The rising groundwater could mix with the bay’s contaminated lands and even cause a potential public and/or environmental health crisis. They could also lead to heightened problems following earthquakes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HCsmc_0kHnyoVL00
Observed Flood Levels Exceed Predicted Flood LevelsPhoto byBBC

But other parts of NorCal are starting to heed the warning, and the bay may very well follow suit now that this report has been released. The Central Valley Flood Protection Board has earmarked $3 billion over the next five years, “for actions such as implementing forecast-informed reservoir operations and expanding flood bypasses and floodplains with restored habitats.”

The board contends that, “These actions will significantly reduce climate-driven, extreme flood events by improving aging infrastructure and bringing new tools to the table for watershed improvement in the Central Valley.”

To follow the current flood maps in California and see what’s happening in your area, follow this link.

# rain# weather# california weather# california flooding# bay area

