Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days Again

Map Of The Rain For The Week Photo by Weather.gov

The east bay, larger bay area, and most of California has been rain-soaked for most of 2023. Mudslides, high surf advisories, and flooded roads are the current norm. Walnut Creek and Concord will be enjoying another atmospheric river, also called a pineapple express, on Friday January 13 that will extend well into next week.

The rain will last for several days. The first sunny day is expected to be January 17. There will be one more likely day of rain on the eighteenth before we get a break for the foreseeable future.

Rain Forecast For The Coming Week Photo by ABC

Residents in Walnut Creek and Concord heard booming thunder on Tuesday, and for two days it rained heavily for the entire day. San Francisco Chronicle reported that we experienced yet another, “round of excessive rainfall, flooding and damaging wind gusts.”

There is hope for our region to stay a bit more dry, relatively. The Chronicle went on, “[The storm] will be the most pronounced in the North Bay. Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties will be the closest to both the atmospheric river and the low-pressure system.”

So Walnut Creek and Contra Costa County could very well be spared the worst of it, albeit narrowly. According to the weather map, Contra Costa County will be partly in its path, and that includes Walnut Creek and Concord. The interior east bay is expected to see a quarter to a half inch of rain this time.

An atmospheric river is a low-pressure, moisture-heavy rain storm. It becomes a pineapple express, “When the moisture extends to the tropical Pacific Ocean and Hawaiian Islands,” according to Amy Graff at SFGate.

Jeff Lorber told Graff, "It's a warm front that's coming through from the south. We're getting some light to moderate rain from this front that's coming through. It's also tapping into some moisture from the central Pacific.”

Lorber gave us an idea of what the storm will be like, explaining, “There might be some breaks on Friday, but the more significant moisture will arrive on Saturday. It will be widespread rain, it will be gusty. It's looking like there are some slight chances of thunderstorms."

Graff elaborated on the patterns we can expect from the storms: “The stormy weather is expected to continue into next week with another storm Monday into Tuesday, and then yet another next Wednesday.”