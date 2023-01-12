Walnut Creek, CA

Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days Again

Vince Martellacci

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZv2L_0kCni91g00
Map Of The Rain For The WeekPhoto byWeather.gov

The east bay, larger bay area, and most of California has been rain-soaked for most of 2023. Mudslides, high surf advisories, and flooded roads are the current norm. Walnut Creek and Concord will be enjoying another atmospheric river, also called a pineapple express, on Friday January 13 that will extend well into next week.

The rain will last for several days. The first sunny day is expected to be January 17. There will be one more likely day of rain on the eighteenth before we get a break for the foreseeable future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FaCZ_0kCni91g00
Rain Forecast For The Coming WeekPhoto byABC

Residents in Walnut Creek and Concord heard booming thunder on Tuesday, and for two days it rained heavily for the entire day. San Francisco Chronicle reported that we experienced yet another, “round of excessive rainfall, flooding and damaging wind gusts.”

There is hope for our region to stay a bit more dry, relatively. The Chronicle went on, “[The storm] will be the most pronounced in the North Bay. Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties will be the closest to both the atmospheric river and the low-pressure system.”

So Walnut Creek and Contra Costa County could very well be spared the worst of it, albeit narrowly. According to the weather map, Contra Costa County will be partly in its path, and that includes Walnut Creek and Concord. The interior east bay is expected to see a quarter to a half inch of rain this time.

An atmospheric river is a low-pressure, moisture-heavy rain storm. It becomes a pineapple express, “When the moisture extends to the tropical Pacific Ocean and Hawaiian Islands,” according to Amy Graff at SFGate.

Jeff Lorber told Graff, "It's a warm front that's coming through from the south. We're getting some light to moderate rain from this front that's coming through. It's also tapping into some moisture from the central Pacific.”

Lorber gave us an idea of what the storm will be like, explaining, “There might be some breaks on Friday, but the more significant moisture will arrive on Saturday. It will be widespread rain, it will be gusty. It's looking like there are some slight chances of thunderstorms."

Graff elaborated on the patterns we can expect from the storms: “The stormy weather is expected to continue into next week with another storm Monday into Tuesday, and then yet another next Wednesday.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# rain# weather# forecast# atmospheric river# weather forecast

Comments / 0

Published by

I've covered stories of unknown immigrants from places like Cambodia, been an opinion editor and opinion blog writer, managed blogs for my own businesses & for other brands. I'm looking forward to getting back to more classical journalism.

Walnut Creek, CA
380 followers

More from Vince Martellacci

Concord, CA

"Comfort Food Month" In January Gives Concord Eateries The Chance To Shine, And Residents An Excuse To Dine

In California, comfort food is less meat and potatoes and more tacos and samosas. Concord and Contra Costa residents will be celebrating their unique tastes in the entire month of January with “Comfort Food Month” in Concord.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

This is the most Instagrammable Coffee Shop In Walnut Creek

I’m going to have to forego the formalities for this article. I’ll just say it – I love Tellus Coffee on N. Main in Walnut Creek. It has given me a place to gather with friends and be social with new people, but I’m also a coffee obsessive. Whether I want a pour over, cold brew, bone dry cappuccino, or one of their speciality drinks (which for the holidays came with giant toasted marshmallows and a dark chocolate crumble rim), I am never disappointed. For ambiance and quality of coffee, there is nothing in the Diablo area quite like it. That’s why it won Diablo Mag’s “Best Coffeehouse of 2022.”

Read full story
2 comments

After Damar Hamlin, Let's Unpack The Controversy Over NFL Handling Of Player Health

The spotlight is on the NFL again, and while they’re cast in a mostly-positive light following Damar Hamlin’s collapse, the critics focused on NFL player health are once again as vocal as ever. But with all the cheers and jeers, it’s necessary to move past the noise and take an honest look at the NFL’s handling of player health. There are problems, definitely. But there’s more to the story, including the desires and aims of the players and the NFL’s recent attempts to solve these problems.

Read full story
Bakersfield, CA

Speaker Of The House Vote Enters Second Tumultuous Day

Bakersfield, CA, from where Kevin McCarthy hailsPhoto byKyle Howeth. Kevin McCarthy is poised to lose on a fourth ballot. He lost his third ballot yesterday for Speaker of The House. In the first vote, Kevin McCarthy had come up short fifteen votes of the 218 he needs, at 203. Hakeem Jeffries received 212. Neither received the 218 required and there will be another ballot round. In the third ballot, representative Jim Jordan, known for consistent support of Trump around the 2020 election and January 6, was nominated.

Read full story
1 comments

The Science Behind Manifesting Desires And How To Manifest Your Perfect 2023

I’ll just say it so you don't have to. Since “The Secret” came out over a decade ago, “manifesting” our desires has seemed very, well, woo-woo. But manifesting is actually about writing it out and getting practical.

Read full story
1 comments
Walnut Creek, CA

Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After Christmas

Are you Hanukkah revelers or big “Christmas Morning” people in your house? Is that when you do the gifts, the festivities, all the fun? Then I have options for your Christmas eve night. Get out of the house with the family and don’t feel bad that no one invited you to a holiday party on the twenty-fourth. Below we have all the best spots to see Christmas lights and several other options for family, friend, or date-night fun.

Read full story
4 comments
Clayton, CA

Clayton Tree Lighting This Saturday Promises To Be A Big Event

Clayton will hold its 33rd annual Tree Lighting on Saturday, December third. The event always promises to be a full-fledged production and this year is no exception, with much going on beyond the Christmas tree being lit. The event is completely free.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Indie Phenom Benjamin Stranger Releases Artistic Dual Single

Nashville-based indie rocker Benjamin Stranger released a dual single on December second. The tracks, “Misshapen Identity,'' and “Paint The Roses Red,” are the culmination of an extremely creative and collaborative approach by the artist and a large chunk of his network.

Read full story

Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers Strike

Starbucks unions went on a targeted one-day strike at more than 100 stores on this year’s “Red Cup Day”, a yearly Starbucks marketing event known for taking a considerable toll on workers.

Read full story

Feeling Asian Podcast Comes To An End After Helping Asian People Feel Better For Three Years

Feeling Asian Podcast, A Favorite Among Media and Asian Americans, Releases Last Episode. “Welcome to ‘Feeling Asian’, a podcast Where two Asians talk about their feelings.”

Read full story
Concord, CA

Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East Bay

Aquarian Era, Concord’s own New Age Shop, began forming nine years before it opened. The dream came to life at the shop’s April 2018 opening, but the seeds were planted in 2009 when owner and founder Melvin Thompson, had the worst year of his life. Newly diagnosed with diabetes, he simultaneously found himself unemployed and hitting a personal low.

Read full story
1 comments
Clayton, CA

The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise You

Clayton, California has a dramatic past. Those drawn to Clayton over the past 200 years brought their hopes and dreams with them. They brought their treasure, their skills, and their resources. They sustained Clayton through industry, hospitality, and the virtue of their labor. And one by one, these brave settlers died tragically.

Read full story
28 comments
Oakland, CA

Studio Owner Uses Small Label To Foster Connection, Creativity, And Collaboration

Kyle Boydstun knows the importance of cultivating your network and helping those in it succeed as you succeed. When I met him three years ago, he had enjoyed the distinction of drumming for The San Francisco 49ers and thanked Blue Devils Entertainment. He mentions them again as we catch back up: “I grew up playing music. I did band all of grade school. In high school I started drumming for the San Francisco 49ers and the Golden State Warriors–thanks Blue Devils Entertainment. That experience performing for such a large operation gave me some insight of how important all of the behind the scenes effort really has an effect on something we consume so fluidly.”

Read full story

Your Calendar For Halloween: Free, Affordable, And Informal Live Music Events Around The East Bay

Go costume-less or fully decked out to these eventsDaniel Lincoln. Halloween is a time of year that different age groups associate with only themselves. Kids trick or treat, college students go out all night, young parents carve pumpkins with their children. Look at all those activities together and you’ll see that Halloween is for everyone. But what do you do if you don’t fit neatly into those age groups? What if you want to go somewhere not too Halloween-ish with no costume requirement? You can always go see live music, especially in the bay area. Read on for a tour through bay area live music leading up to Halloween.

Read full story

Edgar Everyone Releases Third Single, "Suddenly You Move"

Edgar Everyone's New Single Will Connect Edgar To EveryoneSika Senro. Edgar Everyone, aka Jules de Gasperis, has made music his whole life. The artist, who built up bands like Low Hum and Kunzite, is hitting the stride of getting the most personal in his solo music. Edgar Everyone launched not too long ago, and this Friday 10/14, he celebrates the release of his third single, “Suddenly You Move.” The indie rocker is releasing the single in the midst of a tour with another band as he ramps up to release his first EP. He is expecting it to be out in 2023, but the timeline is not set and he might welcome it as early as late 2022.

Read full story

Happrixx Gains a Foothold In The U.S. And Beyond

Happrixx, currently better-known as Baddy Beats, recently launched his new project with the single “Arpeggiator.” The producer is now finding a foothold in the United States. Based in Berlin, Happrixx has achieved over 100,000 streams as Baddy Beats across Europe. But he is now working with American music agencies to get heard stateside. So far he has been covered multiple times in the US and has found his way onto US-based playlists. His Happrixx project is becoming internationally known, but next, he plans to take over Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco while maintaining his European fans.

Read full story
Clayton, CA

Clayton Oktoberfest To Bring Out The Very Best Of The Contra Costa Town

Last year's entertainers enjoying the festivities as they playAJ Chippero. Clayton Oktoberfest is the town’s biggest event in a sea of big events all year long. The event draws people from all over Contra Costa and earns money for the community topping off in the 100,000’s. Oktoberfest returns to Clayton Saturday, October 1st, and Sunday, October 2nd. We were lucky enough to get the organization that puts it on to talk to Newsbreak. The CBCA, Clayton’s resident nonprofit, business, and community-building association (Clayton’s small-town version of a Chamber of Commerce), is putting on Oktoberfest for the nineteenth year. Its organizers gave us a good idea about what attendees can expect at the event and the good that the event does.

Read full story

GRRRL Music Launches Revamped "Bops and Bangers" Podcast With A Spirit Of Collaboration

Bops and Bangers Podcast re-launches with season three September 19.Kelsey Andrews. The women of Grrrl Music, a small but well-loved media empire, are releasing season three of their podcast on Monday, September 19. “Bops and Bangers” has seen a huge revamp and will now have more of a consistent and set format and include interviews with the independent musicians in their orbit. “Bops and Bangers” is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all other major podcast platforms. Their first “GRRRlfriends” episode is out now, an interview with musician Michael Martinez. GRRRlfriends will be their digital space for artist interviews and will alternate with other episodes.

Read full story

ShakoyahD.'s New EP, 'The Love Game," Will Cement Her As An Indie RnB Phenom

The Love Game album coverShakoyahD. ShakoyahD. (Shakoyah D. Brown) hustles. She’s goal-oriented and talented. The RnB vocalist and musical genius is releasing a new EP, ‘The Love Game,’ on September 17. Trained in classical and jazz, and working out her first sync deal currently, ShakoyahD. doesn’t boast many Spotify streams, but she’s making a big impact in music in her own way. ShakoyahD. got introspective for us. She recalls that a year ago she was asked a tough question: who is she, really?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy