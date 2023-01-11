Concord, CA

"Comfort Food Month" In January Gives Concord Eateries The Chance To Shine, And Residents An Excuse To Dine

Vince Martellacci

In California, comfort food is less meat and potatoes and more tacos and samosas. Concord and Contra Costa residents will be celebrating their unique tastes in the entire month of January with “Comfort Food Month” in Concord.

Photo byVisit Concord

Concord will be using a passport system. This will mirror it’s local gift card approach, where by buying gift cards to redeem at participating local businesses, shoppers were provided discounts and incentives to shop locally by the City of Concord. This time, things are different. You’ll still sign up for your pass and be able to go to any participating restaurant while supporting local business in Concord. However, the pass is not a gift card. It is free and will guide you on your culinary tour with perks, discounts, and giveaways.

When you sign up for your pass, you’ll receive an instant text to your phone. There is no app, and instead diners will be able to save it natively on their phone, even on the home screen. Once you get your pass and the text, you simply pull it up, check in, and get access to deals, get entered into drawings for giveaways, and enjoy other perks. According to Concord’s tourism website, “This mobile exclusive passport is a curated collection of local restaurants offering deals and discounts to redeem during your visit.”

There are dozens of local restaurants participating with every conceivable type of food. The full list can be found here. The pass will also help you stick to the month-long event’s weekly themes. The themes are:

Jan 1-7: Cozy Classics Week

Jan 8-14: Eat the World Week

Jan 15-21: Takeout & To Go Week

Jan 22-31: Dessert Week

Here are a couple of Newsbreak’ favorite restaurants participating.

When I first moved to Concord, I stayed at a motel six waiting for my space to be ready. I walked across the street for food and stumbled upon the then-new Concord Tap House. The beers on tap are great, definitely, and they really do support brewers all around the bay, keeping it very local. But the food is really fun, a cut above bar food. The standout dish is the lumpia. They really get around the world with culinary flair, incorporating both samosas (an Indian fried finger food stuffed with potatoes, peas, and spices) and cheese curds. Family friendly, they even have a kid’s menu.

Sugar PlumPhoto byVisit Concord

Sugar Plum Coffee Shop is the second oldest currently open restaurant in Concord. It is a great place to get a greasy-but-in-a-good-way classic American breakfast. I love their country potatoes, but as a coffee lover, I find it a really reliable place to have an unpretentious but flavorful coffee.

If you want to know what you’ve been missing out on in this last decade, you have to go to Tasty Pot. Taiwanese Tasty Pot is a small hotpot restaurant on Willow Pass Road with just a few locations across California. It is not a major chain, making it an even more special experience. Hotpot involves an interactive way to have decadent soups, reminiscent of extremely fancy pho or ramen in size and artistry. Restaurant-goers are served soup broths, kept hot right on the dining table. Usually, diners put together their own soups by adding ingredients, served alongside the soup, as they go. Each dish comes with a considerable variety of vegetables, meats, and much more.

Sign up for the Concord Comfort Food Month here.

Where To Eat Around Diamond Blvd.

Where To Eat Downtown.

Where To Eat Midtown.

