This is the most Instagrammable Coffee Shop In Walnut Creek

I’m going to have to forego the formalities for this article. I’ll just say it – I love Tellus Coffee on N. Main in Walnut Creek. It has given me a place to gather with friends and be social with new people, but I’m also a coffee obsessive. Whether I want a pour over, cold brew, bone dry cappuccino, or one of their speciality drinks (which for the holidays came with giant toasted marshmallows and a dark chocolate crumble rim), I am never disappointed. For ambiance and quality of coffee, there is nothing in the Diablo area quite like it. That’s why it won Diablo Mag’s “Best Coffeehouse of 2022.”

@TellusCoffee on Instagram Photo by Tellus Coffee

With a brick exterior and a brick interior, Tellus is more modern than conventional modern. It’s not a land of exposed lightbulbs and reclaimed wood. It is bright and cheery with a massive plant wall and a giant neon green “But First, Coffee” sign. There are tables for two and cozy seating for larger groups. Something I love is that they expand into a back room, which is dimly lit and feels as if you just stepped into the color black itself. The room provides an extremely relaxing setting to power through school work or your job’s work.

The back room and open front room make Tellus feel like it has space for everyone, offering more room than most Walnut Creek coffee shops. Tellus is made to gather, and always has a spot for you when they’re packed on the weekend.

Tellus says they seek to create community this way intentionally, by, “providing you not only the freshest brew, but a breath of fresh air and a calming space to enjoy the moment in.” Their website continues, “Our Walnut Creek location features plenty of natural light and a beautiful green plant wall, with plenty of space to lounge or work in.”

The oh-so Instagrammable interior Photo by Tellus Coffee

Tellus is like an art studio or startup incubator for baristas, where they hone their craft and become the best in the business. They say it themselves, “When brewed with thoughtfulness and care, [coffee] can be an experience unlike any other.” Tellus wants to achieve whatever a coffee shop can for its customers: community, a space to create, and a coffee lover's paradise. According to Tellus, “Tellus strives to bring both a sense of peace and a spark of creativity to your coffee experience.”

Tellus opened right in the middle of the pandemic, and it is its focus on cutting no corners that kept it not just open, but thriving. Mercury News wrote it up as one of the entire bay area’s most Instagrammable coffee shops.

Now we have to talk about the coffees. Not only do they go around the world to support farmers who support their local communities, they bring the beans home to actually roast in-house with a zero-emissions roaster. Sustainability is genuinely important to Tellus.

Tellus Coffee's Exterior On Main Photo by Tellus Coffee

I always rave about their single-origin Ethiopia beans. The Ethiopia from Limmu Kossa has a real and beautiful origins story, “Limmu Kossa Estate is a large, family-owned farm located in the Jimma Zone of the Oromia Region in Ethiopia.” Limmu Kossa is fairly new, “established in the year 2000, and currently produces coffee on 356 hectares across two farms, employing around 700 people during harvest.”

With those employment numbers, supporting Limmu Kossa makes a difference to people in a less-fortunate continent: “Limmu Kossa is committed to using modern and environmentally responsible farming techniques to produce high-quality coffee. The farm employs an exemplary agroforestry system making use of the shade of original, indigenous forest species.” Other coffees come from Honduras and Indonesia, meaning they span at least three continents.

The story of their Costa Rica Tarrazu involves a passionate upstart farmer: “In 1928, Don Roberto fell in love with the pure air, crystal waters and breath-taking slopes of San Marcos de Tarrazu. He completely dedicated himself to his passion for coffee.” Don Roberto is another story of success and giving back, as he, “was known for offering consultative services and assistance in farming techniques to the peasant farmers of Tarrazu.”

Through Don Roberto, they patronize small-batch craft farmers who produce fewer than ten bags of beans per crop. Tellus says this focus on craftsmanship produces, “a consistent cup profile that’s a customer favorite: creamy and sweet, with notes of milk chocolate and citrus.”

Their Indonesian offering is actually grown on the slopes of a volcano. Their Honduran blend supports UNIOCAFE’s nonprofit Coffee Kids. Coffee Kids aims to, “awaken the entrepreneurial spirit in young farmers, to encourage them to believe in themselves, and to help ensure better livelihoods for them and their families.”

While the beans have an amazing story and flavor profile, the drinks they craft out of espresso are second to none. They have a speculoos cookie latte, a seasonal Gingerbread latte, as well as pecan chicory, burnt honey cinnamon, and brown sugar and dates lattes.

The pistachio latte is made with homemade syrup, bolstered with lime zest, and embellished with a Mexican lime cookie. The Coco Horchata latte is vegan and involves real coco, not just a chocolate syrup.

Tellus also has a delicious menu featuring empanadas and other Amdericanized small plates. They also have a vast and rotating array of pastries. I once had a “chicken coconut pull,” so satisfying that it kept me full all day. Best of all? They have an expansive craft beer and wine menu.

Tellus’ Winter Hours are Monday - Saturday 8 AM - 4 PM; Sunday 9 AM - 4 PM

https://telluscoffee.com

1410 N. Main St., Walnut Creek

@telluscoffee