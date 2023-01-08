After Damar Hamlin, Let's Unpack The Controversy Over NFL Handling Of Player Health

Vince Martellacci

The spotlight is on the NFL again, and while they’re cast in a mostly-positive light following Damar Hamlin’s collapse, the critics focused on NFL player health are once again as vocal as ever. But with all the cheers and jeers, it’s necessary to move past the noise and take an honest look at the NFL’s handling of player health. There are problems, definitely. But there’s more to the story, including the desires and aims of the players and the NFL’s recent attempts to solve these problems.

While the NFL has its shortcomings around painkiller prescription and player health, they may very well have earned some credit for acknowledging and working with these shortcomings to improve them. You decide: is the NFL the hero, or the villain, of the story?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JG3Ua_0k7XL5pb00
Photo byTeryll KerrDouglas

Damar Hamlin

When Damar Hamlin fell unconscious during an NFL game last weekend, fans and the rest of the country were stunned. But his health episode was flanked by controversy, at least initially, when NFL officials declined to call off the game until what many fans believed was too much time had passed.

It took over an hour after Hamlin collapsed for the NFL to officially pause the game. However, many are praising the NFL for reacting to an unprecedented situation as quickly as possible.

The eyes of the media remained on the NFL as they postponed the game, but took until January fifth to cancel it completely, saying, “there is no perfect solution.” ESPN also said they were standing by their reporting that coaches never let go of the possibility of resuming the game that night.

Hamlin is markedly improved, now breathing without intubation and in good spirits. He FaceTimed his team, The Buffalo Bills, on Friday. He joined a team meeting and was met with applause and proud shouts and yells.

Fans, players, news junkies, and the NFL pantheon showed support all week. Teams began to outline his number, 3, on the field. They will also be wearing patches with his number. All NFL teams were encouraged to say a few words of support before the upcoming games.

All of this is heartening and shows the best of us. But, where its players’ health is concerned, the NFL has been in the hot seat before, and the media is back to examining its shortcomings.

Critics argue that, when it comes to matters of health relating to the game of football, the NFL is problematic for its players, overprescribing painkillers so team member can play through injuries.

But is that view too pessimistic, and should we really treat the NFL like such a decidedly clear problem? There are flaws, but the game of football means a lot to America. Therefore, it’s worth taking a second look at the claims made against the NFL in the health arena.

This writer dug through a decade of articles on the NFL’s stance on painkillers and player health, and then took a second look at the information in those articles. My hope is that I can illuminate both sides of the NFL player health argument, also illuminating that this argument is being had and should be had.

Painkillers In The League

A 2011 ESPN study of 644 former NFL players found staggering levels of painkillers use and misuse. 52% of former players had been prescribed painkillers, and 71% of those had abused them.

The study found that, “51 percent of retired NFL players who used opioids while playing reported obtaining the painkillers from a combination of doctors and nonmedical sources, like a teammate, coach or trainer.”

But things have changed in the NFL since 2011. In 2019, they established the NFL Players Association pain management committee. According to the NFL, “The PMC has been focused on finding alternatives to opioids in the pain management of players. Now, the PMC is turning its attention to identifying potential research opportunities … aimed at supplementing the PMC's knowledge about pain management.”

Having earned criticism, mostly from liberals, that the NFL pushes painkillers while testing and punishing for cannabis, the NFL took that criticism in stride. I would not be giving you the full picture to say the league wants its players addicted. The facts are, that when the world worried about painkillers but supported weed, the NFL acted accordingly.

In 2022, the NFL agreed to invest $1 million into researching alternative pain management like cannabis. They are studying whether the active chemicals in cannabis can be effective for pain management and recovery and whether there are adverse effects.

Mental Health Issues From Treatments

But as recently as 2020, a National Library of Medicine study discovered that, “Compared to non-users, [NFL] retirees who used opioids in 2010 had greater odds of current use [in 2020] and experiencing moderate-severe depressive symptoms.” Over 1,500 former players filed a lawsuit against the NFL in 2015.

The study’s findings had mental and physical health implications nine years later: “This study showed that among NFL retirees, early retirement opioid use predicted current use and deleterious effects on mental health, including moderate-severe depressive symptoms approximately nine years later.”

Many of the players remained addicted for a decade.. The study concludes, “This investigation further supports the importance of early intervention of pain and opioid use among this population.”

An anonymous AFC offensive lineman, referencing toradol shots and painkiller pills, told Bleacher Report, “I've hurt myself, and they'd be shoving pills in my mouth while they're taping my ankle—that was the culture. The culture was, 'We're going to play no matter what. You might as well make yourself comfortable.’” He highlights that players face a level of powerlessness around these decisions.

Blood, Sweat, Tears, and Nausea

Bleacher Report talked to around 50 players that they said opened up, “about the blood and the cracked ribs, the twisted fingers and the mangled knees, all pushed aside by a needle or a pill.”

But the players themselves display a drive that implies some may be fine with the NFL’s pain management policies. Bleacher Report surveyed these players and found that, first, most of them found the pills and needles a small price to pay for being able to push themselves to fight to win the game they love:

“Of the 50 players surveyed by B/R Mag through Sunday's first-round playoff games, 40 say they're ‘not concerned’ or ‘mildly concerned’ about the long-term damage they've done to their bodies as a result of taking Toradol. Players instead overwhelmingly agree that the need to play trumps health repercussions. Of the 50, 23 admit they've taken Toradol for ‘years,’ as opposed to ‘days’ or ‘months.’"

These numbers demonstrate that players may very well have more of a say than we give them credit for.

In fact, Bleacher Report concedes, “The NFL’s culture around the use of this non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug is shifting. Slowly. Team to team, Toradol’s use has become more measured.”

However, the pressure to perform may be leading them down a path to permanently bad health. Bleacher report concludes. “The survey results and accompanying interviews reveal a clear directive: No matter any culture shift, the pressure on NFL players to withstand injury remains higher than ever.”

The players themselves are split:

“Still, an AFC linebacker is quick to insist that Toradol remains ‘good for the game,’ as he holds out a battered left hand—nicked-up, swollen, shaking a bit. He says his hand throbbed throughout the 2016 season and is riddled with damaged tissue and sprained ligaments. On Mondays, after taking Toradol and playing every Sunday, the linebacker said his pain easily reached an ‘8’ on a 10-point scale.”

Another AFC defensive lineman sings a different tune, “Everything you do to your body to play this game, it's gonna add up. I'd still do it. The money changed my life for me and my family, but you know you're gonna pay the price." Is it this knowledge that excuses the league? Or does it put more onus on them to medicate with caution?

The survey marked down toradol side effects. Of the 50, 41 reported no side effects. With such a large number of respondents showing no side effects, the use of the drug at least appears justified. Still, the NFL officially issued a memo warning of adverse effects in June 2021.

NFL players want to play. They know what they’re signing up for. And every weekend, they take to the field and they help us bond. We share in their touchdowns, losses, highs, and lows. We make friends over football in this country, and we celebrate togetherness during the Super Bowl like a holiday. Football is important to fans and players alike.

When we all agree that this is so important to us and to them, we have to take a moment to acknowledge that the players who entertain us also sacrifice for us, themselves, their teams and families.

If they want to make that sacrifice, we should respect it.

And if they don’t, we should never drug them against their will.

Yes, the NFL itself may exert too much control over player health decisions. Yes, that’s a problem. But, no, the overall picture is not hopeless. Progress is coming, slowly, but as we speak, and that’s thanks to pressure from concerned fans and Americans as a whole. People care, and that will change things for the better.

Published by

I've covered stories of unknown immigrants from places like Cambodia, been an opinion editor and opinion blog writer, managed blogs for my own businesses & for other brands. I'm looking forward to getting back to more classical journalism.

Walnut Creek, CA
300 followers

