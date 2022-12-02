Clayton Tree Lighting This Saturday Promises To Be A Big Event

Clayton will hold its 33rd annual Tree Lighting on Saturday, December third. The event always promises to be a full-fledged production and this year is no exception, with much going on beyond the Christmas tree being lit. The event is completely free.

Photo by City of Clayton

The Christmas tree in Clayton will be lit at The Grove Park, the heart of the Clayton Town Center. Festivities begin at 5:30 PM, though organizers openly caution that there is a chance of rain and wind.

The Tree Lighting in Clayton is sponsored by the CBCA, Clayton’s small town answer to a Chamber of Commerce. The Clayton Community and Business Association hosts events year-round, often fundraising for the town. However, the purpose of this event is to create pure holiday joy and bring the community together.

The event will have two stars–Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The kids in attendance can meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, who (don’t tell the kids) are played by volunteers from the CBCA. They will be posing for photos throughout the night after being escorted into the celebration by Clayton’s new police chief, Richard McEachin.

It is worth noting that there is a lot of excitement about Mr. McEachin’s appointment. McEachin has shared that participation in events like these is central to his role as a small-town police chief, and that it’s a part of the job he greatly appreciates and sees a need for. He sees part of his role as beefing up community relations and keeping everyone safe at these events.

The whole community will be involved–not just the institutions of the police and community organizations, but also the institution of the schools. According to one of the organizers, Debby Bruno, “The event includes performances by The Clayton Valley Charter School Wind Ensemble and The Mt. Diablo Elementary 2nd Grade Classes.”

And there’s more–food! Following the Tree Lighting, The CBCA will be hosting donut holes and hot cider.

The event will evangelize the whole town to celebrate the holidays. City government will be involved, Bruno noting that, “Past City council member and new incoming CBCA president CW Wolfe will MC the program and our outgoing Mayor Peter Cloven will welcome guests and city officials in attendance.”

The CBCA is very involved in Christmas in Clayton. Debby shares, “In addition to The Annual Tree Lighting, the Clayton Community and Business Association has been decorating Downtown Clayton for 40 years, thanks to its many volunteers and community groups.”

The town center is decorated now and ready to welcome people from all over the bay area who want a taste of small town Christmas. Debby beams about Christmas in Clayton, “I'm very grateful to live in such a beautiful small town and love seeing it lit up each year with Holiday Cheer for all to enjoy.”