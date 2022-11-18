Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers Strike

Starbucks unions went on a targeted one-day strike at more than 100 stores on this year’s “Red Cup Day”, a yearly Starbucks marketing event known for taking a considerable toll on workers.

Starbucks workers report abusive customers on the annual one-day event, attributing this to being understaffed, also noting poor marketing communication from corporate to consumers.

The Red Cup Rebellion

Red Cup Day is a holiday marketing event, a day when, according to NPR’s Vanessa Romo , “the coffee giant hands out limited-edition holiday reusable cups. They’re considered collector's items and customers line up at the crack of dawn to get their hands on a decorated cup.”

The union, Starbucks Workers United, has called the protest The Red Cup Rebellion. They handed out red “Starbucks Workers United” cups outside of the locations they picketed. According to a press release by the union, the strike was launched, “in response to Starbucks' union-busting tactics and refusal to bargain.”

This is the biggest national action by Starbucks Workers United to date.

According to Axios , Starbucks has stated it respects the workers’ right to strike. An email from Andrew Trull, senior manager of corporate communications at Starbucks, read in part, "In those locations where partners choose to participate, we respect their right to engage in lawful protest activity — though our focus has been, and continues to be, on uplifting the Starbucks experience for our partners and customers.”

As far as negotiations, Trull says the coffee titan has been engaging, “in a good faith effort to move the bargaining process forward."

Perspective From The Ground

Newsbreak spoke with a former Starbucks employee to get an inside opinion. Preferring to go only by Hannah, she worked at one of the more moderately paced and moderately busy Starbucks locations in the east San Francisco bay area.

Customers on Red Cup Day last year became angry, perhaps even abusive. Hannah remembers one man, “was so upset that we didn’t have a cup [for him] that he started yelling at us, claiming that we were withholding it from him because we were saving them for friends coming later. We weren’t.”

Understaffing is a big part of the Red Cup Day Problem, but it is an issue every day. Hannah shares, “When we were understaffed, it definitely showed.” She says everyone had to work increasing hours to the point that they reached burn out, having to rearrange their entire schedules as they got scheduled outside of their windows of availability.

Hannah says understaffing was a problem in many ways: “It carried over into how we interacted with customers and the ‘guest experience metric’ that was super important to us.”

Starbucks in turn held this decreased metric against the workers at Hannah’s store. Hannah says, “We got marked down on periodic visits because of it as well. [Corporate] felt it was due to the personalities and lack of effort from employees, as opposed to morale and emotional well-being.”

Hannah says she understands Starbucks’ position, noting, “Corporate, from my experience, wanted to be forgiving about things but also have a strict set of rules and regulations they had to hold us to.” In the same breath she acknowledges that she didn’t feel Starbucks offered any help to fix issues, instead simply pointing them out. But Hanah and her co-workers were already aware of the issues.

Finally, there are communication issues that lead to disgruntled customers on Red Cup Day. Hannah says, “Starbucks hypes up the cups, but puts crazy limits on what drinks can and cannot go into them, and doesn’t communicate that well to the customers.”