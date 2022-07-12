Rishabh Pant Thought Of Colliding With The Bowler Coming In His Way

Team India is locking horns with England in the second T20I of the three-match series at Edgbaston on Saturday. The game witnessed the return of the veteran players including Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja. After England opted to bowl in Birmingham, India came up with the surprise of opening the innings with Rishabh Pant alongside captain Rohit Sharma. It was speculated that Kohli would be opening with the India skipper.

India was off to a flier early in the innings, with both Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant finding boundaries at will. A hilarious incident took place during the very first over of the Indian innings, however, as Pant took a risky single to open his account in the game.

An England player had also seemingly appeared in the way of Rishabh Pant as he took the single, and upon reaching the non-striker’s end safely, Pant turned to Rohit and said, “Saamne aa gaya tha (He came in front). Rohit replied in return saying, “Obviously, why not”. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter, however, responded hilariously to Rohit.

The men in blue have gone on to continue their fine batting form from the first T20 match. Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant gave a phenomenal start to India in the second match.

Here is the video of the hilarious incident:

Playing XI: England vs India

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson.