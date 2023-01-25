Are Eggs A Luxury Item Today?

Eggs were like the fancy designer handbags of the food world – only the rich and fancy folks got to enjoy them. But as time went by, eggs became more and more accessible to the masses and now they're a staple in pretty much everyone's diet.

Luxury Eggs Photo by Amy Allen

The history of eggs is pretty egg-citing (sorry, couldn't resist!) – it all started way back in ancient China, where eggs were used in religious ceremonies and as a symbol of fertility. The rich and powerful would chow down on eggs at fancy banquets and events, while the common folk looked on in envy. Fast forward to ancient Rome, and eggs were still all the rage – they were considered a symbol of wealth and were often used in religious ceremonies and as a symbol of rebirth.

During the Middle Ages, eggs were finally becoming more accessible to the general population and were used in cooking and baking. They were also a source of protein for those who couldn't afford meat. But it wasn't until the 17th century that eggs really took off, when farmers in Europe started keeping chickens to produce eggs for their families and for sale. This was the start of the commercial egg industry and the beginning of the end for fancy, exclusive eggs.

As the world became more industrialized, the demand for eggs increased and this led to the development of large-scale egg farming operations. Unfortunately, this also led to the use of battery cages, which were small, cramped, and not the best living conditions for chickens. But in recent years, there's been a growing movement towards more humane treatment of chickens in the egg industry, with many farmers switching to cage-free and free-range systems.

And so here we are today, with eggs being a staple food in many cultures and used in a wide variety of dishes, from breakfast omelets to cakes and pastries. They're also a great source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, making them a healthy addition to any diet. And while the egg industry still has some egg-cellent ethical debates to crack, many consumers are now choosing to purchase eggs from cage-free or free-range chickens in an attempt to support more humane farming practices.