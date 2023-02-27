“Sam Smith's Explicit Music Video Sparks Controversy and Outrage Among Fans” (Here’s The Real Reason)

Sam Smith's latest music video for "I'm Not Here To Make Friends" has sparked a strong reaction on social media, with critics attacking the pop star for flaunting their sexuality and supporters defending their self-expression.

Sam Smith Photo by Usatoday

The video, which features scantily clad dancers gyrating on beds and under streams of water, shows Smith donning a sleek black dress, a fluffy hot pink gown, and a corset with nipple pasties while singing about wanting to find a lover. The backlash includes disparaging comments about Smith's body and the video's risqué imagery.

However, Smith's fans have come to their defense, with many criticizing the critics for their shallow and hurtful comments. "Seeing Sam Smith be targeted because of their appearance is… really really disgusting," wrote one fan on Twitter.

Experts say the reaction has less to do with the video's suggestive nature and more to do with the person at the center of it. Gender identity, sexuality, and body image "are all interconnected," says Abigail Saguy, a sociology professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. As a result, Smith's video, which rebels against social expectations of both gender and body type, has provoked backlash on multiple fronts.

"That social cost is often lesser or nonexistent for people who flaunt their sexualities while fulfilling gender and beauty standards, says LGBTQ therapist Miriam Geiger. For those who don't, however, the social response can be brutal," says Saguy.

The video also speaks to body image struggles within the LGBTQ community. According to research published by The Trevor Project, nearly nine in 10 LGBTQ youth report feeling dissatisfied with their bodies, with rates of body dissatisfaction 10% higher among transgender and nonbinary youth.

By violating traditional beauty and gender standards, Smith could inspire LGBTQ people to find more confidence within themselves, says Geiger.

"People are on all sorts of journeys with their body image, but if you saw this (music video) and thought, ‘Maybe tomorrow I could feel better about who I am and how I look and how people perceive me,' or 'I could care less about how people perceive me,’ that could be a really good thing."

Smith's fourth album, "Gloria," follows their 2020 release, "Love Goes." In an interview with The Sunday Times, Smith opened up about struggling with their body image in the past. "Within my industry there is definitely that question of, ‘What should a pop star look like?'" Smith said. "When I was 25 I came off tour exhausted. I looked to role models in the body world. Every time I went to the pool I felt self-conscious, but I forced myself to take my top off."

Despite the backlash, Smith seems to be feeling more free and self-accepting than ever. "The songs on my new album, Gloria, are the most 'free' I have felt," Smith said.