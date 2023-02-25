Eddie Murphy Paid $50,000 For A Painting Now It Worth Multi-Million Dollar

Eddie Murphy, the iconic comedian and actor, has revealed that he is the proud owner of the original painting “The Sugar Shack” by Ernie Barnes, a copy of which sold for a record-breaking $15.3 million at a Christie’s auction last year. Murphy made the revelation during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he also talked about his career resurgence and his latest movie on Netflix.

Eddie MurphyPhoto byMichael Kovac: Getty Images

“The Sugar Shack” is a powerful piece of art that features Black men and women dancing and enjoying the power of musical connection in a club. The painting was created by Barnes, who grew up in the American South during a time of racial segregation. The work gained global prominence after being used as an album cover for Marvin Gaye’s 1976 album I Want You and in the opening and closing credits of the popular 1970s sitcom Good Times.

During the interview, Murphy disclosed that he purchased the painting from Marvin Gaye’s estate for $50,000 after the artist’s death. Murphy also noted that a replica of the painting had recently sold at Christie’s for $15.3 million, 76 times the high estimate of $200,000, and more than 27 times Barnes’ previous auction record. He added that he has the original painting and not the replica that was sold at auction.

Murphy’s admission that he owns the original painting has caused a stir in the art world, as it is considered a valuable piece of art and a cultural icon. Houston-based energy trader Bill Perkins, who bought the replica at Christie’s auction, said he would have paid a lot more for it, as “for certain segments of America, [‘The Sugar Shack’ is] more famous than the ‘Mona Lisa.'”

While Murphy could potentially make a huge profit if he ever chooses to sell “The Sugar Shack,” it seems he intends to keep his prized possession. The painting has significant personal meaning for him and is likely to remain in his collection for years to come.

Overall, Murphy’s revelation has highlighted the significance of “The Sugar Shack” as an important cultural symbol and work of art. It has also sparked conversation about the value of art and the impact that a single painting can have on society.

