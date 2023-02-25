Adele and Ed Sheeran Rejected To Perform At King Charles III’s Coronation(Isn’t This A Massive Disappointment)

King Charles III's coronation is fast approaching, but it seems that the future king is still struggling to finalize arrangements for the event. According to a source cited by the Daily Mail, King Charles had expressed his desire for pop stars Adele and Ed Sheeran to perform as part of the festivities, but scheduling conflicts forced both singers to decline the offer.

Adele Poses with the Grammy Award Photo by Chris Delmas/AFP

The coronation concert is scheduled to take place on May 7, the day after King Charles is officially crowned as the king of England. The anonymous source said that the king was "very keen" to have Adele and Sheeran perform at the event and that their refusal was a "massive disappointment" for him.

Sheeran, who is set to perform in Texas on May 6, just a day before the coronation, is understood to have declined the invitation due to logistical difficulties. However, the singer has a history of performing back-to-back concerts and owns a private jet, so it's not entirely clear why he couldn't make it.

Adele's last public performance is scheduled for March 25 at her Las Vegas residency, and it's unknown why she had to decline the invitation. The source expressed disappointment that the two pop icons wouldn't be able to make it, describing them as "titans of the showbiz industry" and "quintessentially British."

Despite the setback, King Charles is reportedly considering other artists to perform at the coronation concert, including Harry Styles, Lionel Richie, and the Spice Girls. No confirmation has been made from any of the rumored performers so far.

In addition to potential pop music performances, Buckingham Palace has announced that twelve pieces of traditional music have been commissioned for the event. The Ascension Choir, a gospel group, and the Byzantine Chant Ensemble, a Greek Orthodox choir, are among the performers who will showcase the commissioned pieces.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has also written a new anthem for the coronation ceremony, adapted from a piece of church music. He hopes it "reflects this joyful occasion."

Despite the setback of Adele and Sheeran declining the invitation, King Charles' coronation is still shaping up to be a grand celebration of British culture and tradition, with an exciting lineup of performers expected to grace the stage.