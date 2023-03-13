These key lime cupcakes with lime cream cheese frosting are so sweet, so refreshing, and tasty that can be a great part of every spring or summer party. They are easy to prepare and delicious! Here is the recipe:
Servings 24
Ingredients:
For the cupcakes:
- 1 package lime-flavored gelatin
- 1 package lemon cake mix
- ¾ cup water
- 3 eggs
- 1/2 cup Key lime juice
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- A few drops of green food color (optional)
For the frosting:
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened
- 1 tablespoon lime peel, finely grated
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 5 ¼ cups confectioners' sugar
Instructions:
To make the cupcakes:
- Preheat oven to 350°F/ 180°C/ Gas Mark 4 (325F/150C/Gas Mark 3 for nonstick, silicone, or dark cupcake pan).
- Apply paper baking cup in each 24 cupcake cups.
- In a mixing bowl, on low speed, whisk all cupcake ingredients for about 30 seconds, then set on medium and beat for additional 2 minutes.
- Split batter evenly among cupcake cups, filling each around 2/3 full.
- Place in the oven and bake around 20-25 minutes or until tester inserted in center comes out clean.
- Remove and cool in the pan for about 10-15 minutes. Then, remove and place on cooling
To make the frosting:
- Using an electric mixer, whisk the cream cheese with butter together until creamy, and add the lime peel and lime juice; stir to combine.
- Next, whisk in the confectioners' sugar and mix until well incorporated.
- To finish, spread the frosting over the cupcakes. Place in the fridge for about 10 to 15 minutes to set. Serve.
