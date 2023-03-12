Chocolate Saffron Brioches

These chocolate and saffron brioches (or brioche al choccolato e zafferno) are so cute and delicious! They are best served warm in the morning along with a cup of espresso or tea – just like my nonna Angela used to enjoy them! Well, she used to get up from sleep really early and prepare these sweet brioches but you can make them ahead and just slightly warm them in the microwave and enjoy them like they are prepared in the moment. Here is the recipe:

Photo by Victoria Vito

Servings 12

Ingredients:

pinch of saffron threads

3 tablespoons boiling water

55 grams/2 oz. butter, melted

350 grams/12 oz. plain flour

A pinch of salt

1 tablespoon caster sugar

2 ½ teaspoon easy-blend dried yeast

2 eggs, beaten

6 squares plan chocolate, halved, 30 grams/1 oz. in total milk, for glazing

Instructions:

Add the saffron to the boiling water and leave to cool completely.

Lightly brush 12 individual brioche tins or fluted patty tins with some of the butter.

Sift the flour, salt and sugar together and stir in the yeast. Add the saffron liquid, eggs, and remaining butter to make a soft dough.

Knead until smooth, then cover and leave to stand in a warm place for 1-1 ½ hours, until doubled in size. Knead briefly, then shape three quarters of the dough into 12 balls. Place one in every tin and press a piece of chocolate firmly into each.

Shape the remaining dough into small balls with a pointed end. Brush with milk and press the ball into each brioche, sealing well.

Cover with oiled cling film and leave to stand in a warm place for 1 ½ hours, or until doubled in size. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Brush the brioches with milk and bake in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes, until firm and golden.

Turn off, sprinkle some confectioner’s sugar, and serve warm, for breakfast or with coffee.

