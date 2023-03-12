Shout-out to all chocolate lovers out there! Are you ready to try the most chocolatey chocolate torte in the world? This is the ultimate chocolate torte recipe, so rich, moist, and delicious! It will take you around 90 minutes to make it. Try the recipe:
Ingredients:
For the chocolate torte:
- 240 grams 70% dark chocolate
- 230 grams’ butter
- 350 grams’ caster sugar
- 6 medium eggs
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 130 g ground almonds
- 150 grams’ white breadcrumbs
For the biscuit base:
- 185 grams’ digestive biscuits
- 1 ½ tablespoons cocoa powder
- 100 grams’ butter, melted
For the chocolate ganache:
- 120 grams’ dark chocolate
- 130 grams icing sugar
- 240 ml heavy cream
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 325°F/ 160°C/Gas Mark 3. Line a 22 cm spring-form cake tin. Set aside.
- Frist, melt the dark chocolate over a bain-marie.
- In a mixing bowl, using an electric mixer, cream the sugar and butter until light and fluffy, then mix in the eggs one at a time. Next, apply the vanilla and beat thoroughly until well incorporated.
- To prepare the biscuit base, blend the cocoa powder and biscuits in a blender/food processor into to fine crumbs. Spread over the butter and mix until fully incorporated. Spoon the mixture into the tin and spread.
- In a bowl, combine together the breadcrumbs, ground almonds, band melted chocolate. Then, apply to the egg mixture and mix well. Spread the cake mixture into the tin and bake in the oven for about 52-55 minutes. Remove and allow to cool.
- To prepare the chocolate ganache, in a large bowl, break up the chocolate.
- In a separate pan, add the icing sugar and cream and bring to the boil; then pour over the chocolate. Combine until you get a smooth mixture. Set aside to cool.
- To finish, using a hot palette knife spread the ganache over the chocolate torte. Slice and serve.
