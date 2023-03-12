Italian Polenta Cake with Mascarpone Cream

Photo by Victoria Vito

Ingredients

1 tsp butter and flour, for the tin/pan

100 g/3 ½ oz. / ¾ cup plain/all-purpose flour

40 g/1 ½ oz. / ¼ cup polenta/cornmeal

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

grated zest of 1 lemon

2 large/extra-large eggs

150 g/5 oz. / ¾ cup caster/superfine sugar

5 tbsp. milk

½ tsp almond extract

2 tbsps. raisins or sultanas/golden raisins

75 g/3 oz. /6 tbsps. unsalted butter, softened

2 medium dessert pears, peeled, cored and thinly sliced

2 tbsps. apricot jam/jelly

175 g/6 oz. / ¾ cup mascarpone cheese

1-2 tsp sugar

50 ml/2 fl oz. / ¼ cup double/heavy cream

2 tbsps. amaretto liqueur or rum

2-3 tbsps. toasted flaked almonds

icing/confectioners· sugar, for dusting

See Also: Forget Apple! Why You Should Be Eating a Pear a Day

Directions

Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5, 10 minutes before baking. Butter a 23 cm/9 inch springform tin/pan. Dust lightly with flour. Stir the flour, polenta/cornmeal, baking powder, salt and lemon zest together.

Beat the eggs and half the sugar until light and fluffy. Slowly beat in the milk and almond extract. Stir in the raisins or sultanas/golden raisins, and then beat in the flour mixture and 50 g/2 oz. /4 tbsps. of the butter. Spoon into the tin and smooth the top evenly.

Arrange the pear slices on top in overlapping concentric circles.

Melt the remaining butter and brush over the pear slices.

Sprinkle with the rest of the sugar. Bake in the preheated oven for about 40 minutes until puffed and golden and the edges of the pears are lightly caramelized. Transfer to a wire rack. Cool in the tin for 15 minutes. Remove the cake from the tin.

Heat the apricot jam/jelly with 1 tablespoon water and brush over the top of the cake to glaze.

Beat the mascarpone cheese with the sugar to taste the cream and amaretto or rum until smooth and forming a soft dropping consistency. When the cake is cool, sprinkle over the almonds and dust generously with the icing/confectioners· sugar.

Serve the cake with the liqueur-flavoured mascarpone cream on the side.

Enjoy and don't forget to follow me!

More delicious recipes

Mango Mousse Cake (Easy Refreshing Recipe)

Italian Tiramisù Frosting

Classic Minestrone - Italian Recipe