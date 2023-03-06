Oreo Irish Cream Cake

This Oreo Irish Cream Fridge Cake is so rich and yummy! Very simple and easy to prepare – the icebox cakes are really popular these days and guess what – they will help you in this recipe to get the most delicious cake that will take you just 15 minutes to make it (plus overnight chilling). Baileys and Oreos are the perfect matches! Don't hesitate and try it!

Photo by Victoria Vito

Ingredients:

1-liter (1000 grams) heavy cream, chilled

120 ml Baileys Irish cream liqueur

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 teaspoons icing sugar

8 x 96g boxes Oreo chocolate creme thins

Sunflower or vegetable oil (to oil the tin)

Instructions:

Lightly oil a 23cm springform cake tin. Line it with Clingfilm. Set aside.

In a bowl, using an electric mixer beat the heavy cream and Baileys together, then fold in vanilla and icing sugar and beat until soft peaks form.

To assemble, line the bottom of the cake tin with a layer of Oreos then spread with a layer of the cream. Repeat the process, slightly offsetting the next cookie layer so they are not sitting straight on top of each other; carry on until all the Oreos are used up, and finish with a cream layer. Chill at least 4-5 hours, or ideally overnight.

After that, loosen the tin and take out the clingfilm. To decorate, crumble over extra cookies. Slice and serve.

Enjoy!

Don't forget to follow me for more delicious recipes every day!

Popular recipes

Italian Tiramisu Cups (10-Minute Recipe)

Banana Chocolate Pistachio "Sushi"

Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake