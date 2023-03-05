Caprese cake is certainly one of the most famous Italian desserts, and this is a refreshing, moist and chocolatey version of the popular treat. Try this delicious white chocolate and lemon Caprese cake this weekend and enjoy the spring holiday season! It will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 55 to cook. Following, read the recipe:
Servings 6-8
Ingredients:
For the Caprese cake:
- 200 grams’ white chocolate, finely grated
- 200 g whole blanched almonds
- 120 grams icing sugar
- 50 grams’ potato starch
- 2 organic lemons – finely grated
- 50 ml almond oil (or olive oil)
- 30 ml of limoncello liqueur
- 5 eggs, at room temperature
- 60 grams granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- A pinch of salt
To decorate (optional):
- White chocolate chips
- Candied lemon peel
- Powdered sugar, to dust
- Decorative confectioned eggs
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F /Gas Mark 6. Use a parchment paper to line a 24 cm diameter baking mold. Set aside.
- In a blender or food processor, process the blanched almonds until a fine Set aside.
- In a mixing bowl, using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat the eggs briefly, then gradually increase the speed to high and apply the granulated sugar, one tablespoon at a time. Beat for 10 minutes or until you get a light, foamy, stable, and tripled mixture. Set aside.
- In another large mixing bowl, apply the blended almonds together with the starch, icing sugar, baking powder, and salt. Whisk just until well combined (1 minute). Then, add the grated white chocolate and lemon peel and beat all over again to incorporate.
- Using a spatula, fold the whipped egg mixture into the almonds and white chocolate mixture, 1/4 at a time; whisk to incorporate. Pour in the almond oil and Limoncello, continuing to mix briefly, until you get a homogenous mixture.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared baking pan and bake in a preheated oven for 5 minutes (at 200 ° C, then lower the temperature to 160°C / 325°F /Gas Mark 3, and bake for 45-50 minutes more, or until an inserted toothpick in the middle of the cake comes out clean.
- Let the cake cool in the mold then turn into a serving plate to cool completely. Before serving, sprinkle some icing sugar, chocolate chips, and garnish with confectioned eggs and candied lemon peels (if desired). Slice and serve.
Buon Appetito!
