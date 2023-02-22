This easy Italian double chocolate banana bread can be your ideal energetic breakfast that you can have along with a cup of tea, coffee, fresh juice, or ice tea. It is very delicious and rich! Here is the recipe:
Ingredients:
- 3 medium ripe bananas
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- A pinch of salt
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate cocoa powder
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- milk chocolate chips, to garnish
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C/Gas Mark 4. Spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan with nonstick baking spray.
- In a large bowl, mash the bananas. Then, whisk in the brown sugar, melted butter, vanilla extract, and egg. Sift in the salt, flour, baking soda, and cocoa powder; stir the batter with a wooden spoon until well-incorporated. Next, gently stir in the chocolate chips.
- Spread the batter into the prepared pan; then, evenly sprinkle the semisweet chocolate chips. Place in the oven and bake for 50 to 55 minutes, or until a tester inserted in the middle of the bread comes out clean.
- Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Slice and serve.
- Keep bread wrapped tightly at room temperature for up to 4 days.
Buon Appetito!
