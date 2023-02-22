Tiramisu Semifreddo Recipe

Victoria Vito

This tiramisu semifreddo can be your perfect choice for the spring-summer season, especially if you are a tiramisu fan or you like coffee desserts. You will need 30 minutes to make it plus several hours to set. It is easy to make, creamy-cold, and refreshing. Here is the recipe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JwKTa_0kvKAB8X00
Photo byItalian Choco


Servings 12

Ingredients:

  • 4 eggs
  • 250 grams’ mascarpone
  • 100 grams’ sugar, divided
  • 250 ml heavy cream
  • 100 ml marsala wine
  • 12 savoiardi or lady fingers
  • 150 ml espresso coffee (prepared, cold)
  • cocoa powder, to decorate

Instructions:

To make the semifreddo:

  • Separate the egg whites from the yolks. Using an electric mixer, beat the egg whites with the sugar until creamy and fluffy.
  • In a separate bowl, beat the heavy cream, then add mascarpone, marsala wine, and egg yolks and whisk to combine.
  • Fold the cream mixture into the egg and sugar mixture; combine with a spatula.

To arrange the tiramisu semifreddo:

  • Line a rectangle tin with clingfilm. Apply some of the semifreddo mixture into the bottom of the dish and dip 1 biscuit at a time in the espresso. Spread a layer of biscuits in the dish and top with some of the semifreddo. Repeat the procedure.
  • Lightly tap the tin so any air bubbles dissipate. Put in the freezer for 3- 4 hours so it’s half frozen: it needs to be a little soft.
  • Turn out the tiramisu semifreddo onto a serving plate; remove the clingfilm. To decorate, dust with cocoa powder. Slice and serve.

Follow me for more delicious recipes. Enjoy!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# baking# cooking# food# dessert# recipe

Comments / 1

Published by

Italian Food Lover, Chocoholic, Health and Nutrition Enthusiast, and Passionate Blogger

N/A
1K followers

More from Victoria Vito

Health Benefits of Black Pepper 

Black pepper derives from the pepper plant, which is a smooth woody vine that usually grows up to 33 feet in humid and hot tropical climates. The pepper plant bears small white clustered flowers for 3-4 years that develop into berries called peppercorns, which produce the spice known as black pepper. This spice played a great role in history and has been considerate as a crucial spice from time immemorial. It was also used as currency in ancient Greece. In later years, this spice becomes pivotal in the spice trade all over the world 1 .

Read full story
1 comments

Mocha Chocolate Chip Cake

This mocha chocolate chip cake is a delicious dessert that will melt in your mouth. Impress your family or guests with this wonderful cake and offer them a lovely look from the outside and amazing taste!

Read full story
2 comments

Health Benefits of Garlic

Benefits of garlic are amazing! Garlic is a popular herb used widely as a seasoning in cooking. This herb has also been used as an effective medicine throughout history to prevent and treat various conditions and diseases.

Read full story
16 comments

Health Benefits of Cucumbers

Cucumbers health benefits are truly amazing when it comes to detoxification, skin health, and beauty 1 . Cucumbers are an ideal way to remain healthy and beautiful. Cucumber is a commonly cultivated plant that belongs to the gourd family Cucurbitaceae. There are 3 basic varieties of cucumber: pickling, burpless, and slicing. Within these common varieties, some different cultivars have appeared. Cucumbers are originally from South Asia 2 . Today, you can find them grown on most continents.

Read full story
55 comments

Health Benefits of Chia Seeds

Chia seeds have burst in popularity in recent years. Many food companies are adding these seeds to bread, bars, cereals, pudding, drinks, and other foods. But, what is Chia?. Chia is an edible seed which comes from the plant Salvia hispanica that is grown in Mexico from the time of Aztec and Mayan cultures.

Read full story
10 comments

Espresso and Weight Loss Connection

Espresso and weight loss can be an ideal cup tie for you in case you are a coffee lover and you are interested in losing weight. In its pure form, this coffee is more common in Europe than America, mostly in Italy. Though catching in the U.S., misconceptions and derivatives are spreading like cream in coffee. For example, many hold the delusion that espresso is a black, bitter to the burnt-characterized roast of coffee.

Read full story
3 comments

Double Chocolate Banana Bread

This easy Italian double chocolate banana bread can be your ideal energetic breakfast that you can have along with a cup of tea, coffee, fresh juice, or ice tea. It is very delicious and rich! Here is the recipe:

Read full story
1 comments

Moist Orange-Cranberry Pound Cake

Orange-cranberry pound cake is the best holiday dessert! The smell will warm your heart! Plus, it is rich, moist, and really delicious! You will love this dessert! Easy and simple to make, try the recipe:

Read full story
3 comments

Health Benefits of Eggplants

Eggplants are known for their fleshy, meaty textures. Vegetarian? This fruit (yeah, fruits!) are a fantastic way to add some “meaty” texture to your meals. There are just so many ways to cook it and enjoy its taste! Although they are cooked in various dishes as vegetables, they are technically considered berries.

Read full story
13 comments

Mousse Chocolate Chip Shooters

These mousse chocolate chip cookie shooters are so delicious, look amazing and are appropriate for any occasion! Surprise your family or guests with these rich and creamy treats or prepare them as a special party dessert. Here is the recipe:

Read full story

Watermelon, Mint, and Walnut Salad

Watermelon, mint, and walnut salad can be your ideal summer breakfast or late night dinner option. Watermelon is one of the most popular and refreshing summer fruits. Hibernating during the winter time, the juicy taste of watermelon makes its triumphant comeback at outdoor potlucks and barbecues all summer long. You can include watermelon in your juices, smoothies, cocktails, and even salad recipes.

Read full story

Health Benefits of Carrots

Carrots benefits are truly amazing! Carrots are very common root vegetable in the U.S. that it is easy to overlook their possibly powerful health benefits. Today a popular snack food to consume with dips or add to fresh juice, or as an addition to stews and soups, carrots benefits have been valued since ancient times. In accordance with the US Department of Agriculture, cultivated carrots 1st arrived in North America. This root vegetable is a significant member of the parsley family that also includes anise, dill, and celery.

Read full story
12 comments

Health Benefits of Arugula

Arugula health benefits are so impressive! Arugula, also known as rucola and rocket, is probably lesser recognized cruciferous veggie, which offers many of the same health benefits as the better-known veggies of the same family – Brussel sprouts, kale, and broccoli.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy