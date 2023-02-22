Tiramisu Semifreddo Recipe

This tiramisu semifreddo can be your perfect choice for the spring-summer season, especially if you are a tiramisu fan or you like coffee desserts. You will need 30 minutes to make it plus several hours to set. It is easy to make, creamy-cold, and refreshing. Here is the recipe:
Servings 12
Ingredients:
- 4 eggs
- 250 grams’ mascarpone
- 100 grams’ sugar, divided
- 250 ml heavy cream
- 100 ml marsala wine
- 12 savoiardi or lady fingers
- 150 ml espresso coffee (prepared, cold)
- cocoa powder, to decorate
Instructions:
To make the semifreddo:
- Separate the egg whites from the yolks. Using an electric mixer, beat the egg whites with the sugar until creamy and fluffy.
- In a separate bowl, beat the heavy cream, then add mascarpone, marsala wine, and egg yolks and whisk to combine.
- Fold the cream mixture into the egg and sugar mixture; combine with a spatula.
To arrange the tiramisu semifreddo:
- Line a rectangle tin with clingfilm. Apply some of the semifreddo mixture into the bottom of the dish and dip 1 biscuit at a time in the espresso. Spread a layer of biscuits in the dish and top with some of the semifreddo. Repeat the procedure.
- Lightly tap the tin so any air bubbles dissipate. Put in the freezer for 3- 4 hours so it’s half frozen: it needs to be a little soft.
- Turn out the tiramisu semifreddo onto a serving plate; remove the clingfilm. To decorate, dust with cocoa powder. Slice and serve.
Follow me for more delicious recipes. Enjoy!
