Tiramisu Semifreddo Recipe

Health Benefits of Black Pepper

Black pepper derives from the pepper plant, which is a smooth woody vine that usually grows up to 33 feet in humid and hot tropical climates. The pepper plant bears small white clustered flowers for 3-4 years that develop into berries called peppercorns, which produce the spice known as black pepper. This spice played a great role in history and has been considerate as a crucial spice from time immemorial. It was also used as currency in ancient Greece. In later years, this spice becomes pivotal in the spice trade all over the world 1 .