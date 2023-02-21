Moist Orange-Cranberry Pound Cake

Orange-cranberry pound cake is the best holiday dessert! The smell will warm your heart! Plus, it is rich, moist, and really delicious! You will love this dessert! Easy and simple to make, try the recipe:
Ingredients:
For the cake:
- 1 box (4-serving size) vanilla instant pudding and pie filling mix
- 1 box yellow or vanilla cake mix
- 1 cup water
- ½ cup butter, softened
- 2 teaspoons finely grated orange zest
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4 medium eggs
- 1 ½ cups frozen (or fresh) cranberries, chopped (don’t thaw frozen cranberries)
For the orange sauce:
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup butter
- ½ cup orange juice
- For garnish: icing sugar (optional)
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 325°F/160°C/Gas Mark 3. Grease and flour standard (pound) cake pan.
- In a large bowl, using an electric mixer on low speed, beat together pudding mix, cake mix, water, softened butter, eggs, and orange peel for 30 sec., scraping bowl constantly. Turn on medium speed and beat for additional 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally. Add in cranberries. Combine and spread in pan.
- Bake around 60-65 minutes or just until the toothpick inserted in the middle of the cake comes out clean. Remove and cool for 15 minutes in the pan. Then, remove from pan and allow to cool completely, around 1 hour.
- In the meantime, prepare the orange sauce. In a small saucepan, add all the ingredients for the sauce and heat on medium around 4-5 minutes, stirring constantly, until bubbly and thickened. Pour the sauce over the pound cake. Serve warm or cool. Before serving, sprinkle some icing sugar over the cake (if desired).
Enjoy!
Comments / 3