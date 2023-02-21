Health Benefits of Eggplants

Eggplants are known for their fleshy, meaty textures.

Vegetarian? This fruit (yeah, fruits!) are a fantastic way to add some “meaty” texture to your meals. There are just so many ways to cook it and enjoy its taste! Although they are cooked in various dishes as vegetables, they are technically considered berries.

There are many varieties of eggplant. Some of them are small and others long and skinny as a bean. Eggplants first appeared in the 14th century, in Europe. In the 18th century, they were first introduced in America by Thomas Jefferson. California, Georgia, and Florida are leaders in eggplant production in U.S

“Eggplant” is the common term in Australian English and North American, but British English uses the word “aubergine”. The season for a veggie that comes in many varieties begins in August and continues into fall.

Eggplant is a great source of vitamin B1, copper, and dietary fiber. It is also a good source of vitamin B6, vitamin K, niacin (Vitamin B3), folate, potassium, and manganese. Plus, it contains some potent phytonutrients, such as chlorogenic and nasunin acid. Here are the best eggplant health benefits:

  1. Improve Blood Circulation

As we mentioned before, eggplant contains certain powerful phytonutrients that nourish the brain and improve blood circulation. These nutrients can be found in the skin of the eggplant, therefore, ensure not to remove and throw it away. 

2. Protect Digestive Tract and Prevent Colon Cancer

Eggplant is an amazing source of fiber that protects the digestive tract and improves digestion. Actually, regular consumption of eggplant can prevent many digestive issues and even colon cancer.

3. Support Weight Loss

Eggplants are very low in calories – just 13 calories per cup. Plus, they contain no fat and their high fiber content will help you feel full for longer period of time.

4. Control Diabetes

Traditionally, eggplant has been used for managing and controlling diabetes. Many modern studies validate this remarkable role, thanks to the low soluble carbohydrate and fiber content of the eggplant.

5. Protect Against Cardiovascular Disease

A regular intake of eggplants can improve your cardiovascular health and protect you against heart disease. According to findings from the USDA United States Department of Agriculture), published in the September 2003 issue of the Journal of the American Society for Horticultural Science and the June 2003 issue of the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, eggplants have potent antimicrobial, antimutagenic, antiviral, and anti-LDL activities.

However, you should cook them the right way in order to get their incredible benefits. So, forget about fried eggplants! Fried ones soak up a lot of fat that makes them heavy and harmful. Try to prepare more recipes where eggplant requires baking – so you can enjoy its taste and get its fantastic health benefits.

6. Reduce High Blood Pressure

Eggplant is high in bioflavonoids that are proven to relieve stress and reduce high blood pressure.

7. Prevent Blood Clots

If you consume eggplants regularly they will help strengthen your capillaries, thanks to their high content of the above-mentioned bioflavonoids and Vitamin K.

Eggplant Nutrition Facts

1/2 cup of cubed and boiled eggplants, contains about :

  • 13 calories (7% from fat)
  • 1 grams’ fat
  • 0 cholesterol
  • mg sodium
  • 4 grams’ protein
  • 119 mg potassium
  • 2 grams’ carbohydrate

Quick Cooking Tips:

  • For a low-calorie, gluten-free treat you can replace pizza crust with sliced eggplant and add some tomato sauce, and other healthy toppings. Check out another healthy option to make a great tasty Mediterranean pizza: http://yourhealthtube.com/mediterranean-gluten-free-pizza-healthy-italian-food/
  • Roast eggplant cubes with some lemon or other favorite ingredients for a quick and easy meal
  • You can serve on their own or place in a burger some grilled eggplant slices.
  • Slice and bake some eggplant wedges or strips for healthy eggplant fries.
  • You can add eggplant slices on a bread or to a pasta dish. To create Eggplant Parmesan – simply top with Parmesan cheese.

How to Pick Eggplants?

There are many myths about eggplants and their bitterness. But, bitterness does not come from a particular type or shape or from too many seeds; it simply comes from being over-mature. Therefore, ensure to choose eggplants that are firm and hard to the touch. Plus, there should be no soft spots or shrivel. Moreover, check the green leaves at the stem end (the calyx); it should be green and fresh, not brown and dried out.

How to Store Eggplants?

You can leave them at room temperature for about 1-2 days. After that put them in a fridge – but not for long. It may be odd – but eggplant is a tropical fruit and will suffer chill damage rapidly.

Safety Profile

Eggplant contains a very little amount of nicotine - at a concentration of 0.01mg/100g. Though this amount of nicotine is negligible and really harmless so, eggplant is SAFE to use.blood

Conclusion:

Eggplants are low in calories -- just 13 calories per cup. They come loaded with essential vitamins and minerals, but their health benefits extend beyond just adding important nutrients to a meal. Eggplants contain other compounds which promote good health as well, even to the point of helping to lower cholesterol and prevent cancer. Once you realize how beneficial they are to your health, you might want to give more consideration to them becoming a regular part of your well-balanced diet.

