Explore these dog-friendly places with your furry friends

PHOENIX, AZ - Owners of four-legged animals should also cater to their needs for walks and refreshments. The days when we could only take them to parks and limited places are long gone. Now, many sites also permit the presence of our furry friends. This place in Arizona will let visitors bring their dog friends too. From public places to five-star quality, here are dog-friendly places for you and your furry friends.

Morning squeeze

Going to Morning Squeeze and picked up the breakfast and lunch menu. The restaurant will grant visitors a pleasing interior arrangement of the place. The food options available are varied, and what makes this place dog-friendly is the Tail Wagger's menu offered for your furry friends.

Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock

Spending time with your furry friends by going on a staycation to a hotel together is a pleasant activity. In this place, you will be pampered by the scenic landscape of the majestic red rock formations surrounding and ready to take you and your furry friends to the most peaceful stay. The room facilities offered by this place have a private terrace or balcony and a fireplace and refrigerator; with these facilities, your furry friends will be happy to stay in the room and relax with you. The resort welcomes your furry friends with special services such as providing a welcome package containing delicious organic treats, food, and water bowls, to dog beds if you add them to your order.

El Portal Sedona

This place is a dog-friendly hotel, so it's perfect for you and your furry friends to spend time together. The hotel building has an outdoor area and is equipped with fenced-in pet patios in some of its guest rooms. The total green space in this place is more than 1,000 square feet, so your furry friends will love to run around here and there. When you choose to stay here with your furry friend, this hotel will provide a dog supply basket containing a soft blanket and yummy dog ​​treats.

