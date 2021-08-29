Shops that sell gourmet goodies in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale goodies have something for everyone, whether it's sweet or savory. Bring a taste of Scottsdale home with you by shopping at these local gourmet markets and stores.

7120 E 6th Ave, # 19 | 602-736-2383

Small-batch, handcrafted sweets and snacks with a contemporary, distinctive twist are what Super Chunk is all about. Sergio and Country Velador, a husband-and-wife duo, make everything in-house, from scratch, with the freshest ingredients. Their award-winning cookies and hard candies, such as their coffee toffee, and gourmet brown butter fleur de sel caramel corn, are only a few of the delicious treats they offer. There's also a section with stationery and cards, jams and tapenades, and odd retail items that scream to be put into a gift bag at the sweet store.

7133 E. Stetson Dr. Suite #4 | 480-292-8602

Wines from Merkin Vineyards & Caduceus Cellars are made from mostly Italian and Spanish grapes. In their modest subterranean concrete facility called The Bunker, owner, and winemaker MJ Keenan, his wife Jennifer, and winemaker Tim White produce around 7000 cases each year. Merkin Vineyards opened a new tasting facility in Old Town Scottsdale not too long ago. Their Tucson shop sells a range of one-of-a-kind things, including bottled and canned wines created in Arizona, as well as wine-scented candles, handcrafted pasta, and a selected assortment of gourmet foods great for gift-giving.

6990 E Shea Blvd Sweet 116 | 480-607-6581

Maureen and Jim Elitzak of Zak's Chocolate, a local chocolatier, have won international recognition for their house-made confections. The pair aren't only being noticed, they're also winning accolades for their artisan chocolate, which you'll understand after trying a taste or two. Every step is done by hand, even sorting the cocoa beans and wrapping the single-origin dark chocolate bars. Zak's has partnered with local companies, ranging from breweries to coffee shops, to add distinctive ingredients to their chocolates, resulting in a product that is really unique to Arizona.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.