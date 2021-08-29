Maricopa County Attorney's Office shares about kinds of scams

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - Scams are plans that contain fraudulent and dishonest ways to get funds or even personal information by a scammer. In general, older adults are at the top of the targeted list since they have larger savings, homes, and retirement funds.

Scammers usually use various methods to the scams. It could be by text messages, mail and emails, phone calls, and social media. After that, they will ask about personal information or sell products or services

There are several ways scammers do their schemes. The first one is a telephone scam. Scammers could involve real people, text messages, or robocalls. They usually targeted your money or personal information by sending a fake lottery prize that requires the target to send some amount of money before getting the full prize. They can also make a fake phone call that claims to be the target’s relative and ask the target to transfer money to get out of trouble.

The second one is a banking scam. A false check will be sent to a target and ask them to deposit several amounts of money to the scammer’s account that is claimed to be the target’s account. Scammers can also do phishing by sending a fake email that asks the target to verify their bank account or debit number.

Investment scams can be done by multi-level marketing programs or pyramid schemes and Ponzi schemes. The pyramid scheme uses a fraudulent business that acts and claims itself to be a legitimate business that needs new investors. The investments then will be used to pay the recruiters and so on. The new investors will be given fake promises of how large their profits will be and spread the words to recruit other new persons.

The Ponzi scheme, on the other hand, despite having a similar scheme to the pyramid scheme, it has no actual investments. The money will be used only for paying the recruiters.

There are several other kinds of scams that can be accessed on the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office official website here

Scams and Fraud | Maricopa County Attorney's Office, AZ

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.