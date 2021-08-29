Adults can take their part to prevent drug abuse on teenagers

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - Drug abuses are more likely to affect teens today. To prevent more teens fall into drug abuse, parents and adults, in general, have to gather information related to drug abuse including the cause that could make teens do illegal drugs.

Note that assuming that your teen isn’t exposed or even ignoring them could be really crucial since the best thing you can do for them is setting a comfortable space for them to have honest conversations.

Some teens might be just curious about those substances but some others could use the drugs as a coping mechanism for trauma and stress-reliever. This is where adults’ approach could be really helpful by letting them talk to you about what their stressors are. It could come from their outside life or maybe mental health issues. It is adults’ role to help them diagnose and treat those conditions by creating a healthier living space and helping them regulate their emotions.

In this case, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office shares several tips for parents and general adults to start creating a healthy communication space. It starts with a simple question like ‘how was your day,’ before getting into heavier topics like their interest and friends.

To discuss drug abuse, you can start by stating the facts about drug abuse and ask your teen open-ended questions. Tell them about the consequences of drug abuse and train them to make sensible decisions. It is better if you can deliver the message in simple yet realistic terms and train them to do long-term decision thinking before they act.

In conclusion, teenagers could be really vulnerable to dangerous things due to their curiosity or outside life. They need our help before it becomes too late to let them fall into drug abuse. You might want to learn the signs of an overdose that can be accessed here https://harmreduction.org/issues/overdose-prevention/overview/overdose-basics/recognizing-opioid-overdose/ in case of emergency.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.