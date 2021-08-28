Trips for guys in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - There are a bunch of Phoenix spots where guys can have fun and adventure while doing everyday activities. They all offer action-packed entertainment that is fun and interactive.

1. The Grid: Games and Growlers

525 S Gilbert Rd A-7, Mesa, AZ 85204 | (480) 621-8088

This place offers more than 600 video games ranging from vintage to modern such as Pinball, arcade games, Atari and board games. This LGBTQ-friendly Mesa spot also offers brews and pub food if you want a break from gaming. You can enjoy karaoke nights, comedy shows, and themed game nights like Rockband Mondays.

2. Radford Racing School

20000 S Maricopa Rd #3, Chandler, AZ 85226 | (480) 403-7600

Formerly known as the Bondurant Performance Driving School, Radford Racing School in Chandler continues the long-standing tradition of world-class driving instruction in intensive one to four-day courses. For example, you can choose between Formula 4, drag racing, or performance driving.

3. Mormon Trail at South Mountain

10919 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85042 | (602) 495-5458

Hidden Valley via Mormon Trail at South Mountain offers top hiking value. The four-mile round-trip includes a wide variety of rock formations, wildlife, and the famed Fat Man's Pass. This route is popular among hikers. The trail doesn't provide any real shade, so consider heading out early or waiting until later in the day to avoid the sun.

4. Arizona Grand Resort & Spa

8000 S. Arizona Grand Pkwy. Phoenix, AZ 85044 | (602) 438-9000

The Oasis water park at this Phoenix resort ranks among the best resort pools in the country with the thrill slides, a giant wave pool, and a lazy river. Reserve a cabana and relax with your family or friends. As well as the seven-acre Oasis, the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa features six additional swimming pools.

Are you ready to make a plan? Pack your bag and enjoy the pleasant experience.

