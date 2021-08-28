Where to find the best donuts in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - Looking for desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth? There is no better way to savor your desire to eat food that melts in your mouth than to eat donuts. Here are three great donut shops in Phoenix offering a variety of toppings.

1. Donut Parlor

Located at 1245 W Elliot Rd Ste 103 Tempe, AZ 85284, Donut Parlor is a shop that offers donuts with fresh ingredients ranging from classic to luxurious flavors. The shop is open from Thursday to Sunday from 08:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The assortment of donuts offered by this shop varies from gourmet donuts, fancy fillings and classic donuts. Besides providing donuts, this shop also offers a menu of croissants and drinks that vary from coffee, tea, and boba. Menu prices for a dozen donuts range from $14.00 to $25.00. This shop accepts delivery and take-out services; you can access menu information here, and delivery services can call (480) 570-1900.

2. Local Donuts

This donut shop is located at 3213 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85251 and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The menus offered by this place range from traditional donuts, classy donuts, fancy donuts, schmancy donuts, croissants, pastries to vegan-friendly care donuts. The menu options can be purchased individually or 1/2 dozen. Donuts sold by this shop are priced from $1.29 - $3.04 each. Croissants are priced from $2.29, and pastry from $3.89. They provide take-out and delivery service. Further information regarding pricing details can be found on their website here or call (480) 500-5236

3. Lamar's Donuts & Coffee

The donuts that will melt in your mouth and have a fantastic taste are located at 2340 W Bell Rd Phoenix, AZ 85023. The shop is open Monday to Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. And on Friday to Sunday from 06:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The store's mainstay menu is Apple fritters and dozen glazed donuts. In addition to the mainstay menu, this shop also offers original donuts, cake donuts, cinnamon rolls, and drinks priced from $1.59 to $29.50. This shop accepts take-out and delivery services; for more information, please visit the page here or call (602) 896-1171

