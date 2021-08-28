Must-go florists in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - In Phoenix, several florists offer floral arrangements for special occasions or gifts for family and friends. Flowers can be used to convey your message. If you are looking for florists in Phoenix, you should visit these:

1. Tatum flowers

This florist is located at 13637 N Tatum Blvd Ste 24 Phoenix, AZ 85032. This shop provides flower arrangements of roses, plants, flowers, and even gifts that can be arranged and tailored to customer needs. In addition to being a gift, we also accept flower arrangements for weddings that will provide unique designs such as wedding bouquets, centerpieces, and boutonnieres. This shop also provides condolence bouquets. If you have any questions or want to know more about the types of flowers and bouquet designs, then you can visit the page or contact them at (602) 867-0262

2. Boite de Fleurs

This flower shop, located at 10210 N 32nd St Ste A1b Phoenix, AZ 85028, provides various flower arrangements such as birthday bouquets, eternal roses, sympathy, thank, new baby, love and romance, mother's day, and get well soon. The shop is open Tuesday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and opens from 11:00 a.m. until 03.00 p.m. on Saturday. You can browse the price catalog and more information about this store on this page or call them at (602) 736-5458

3. Arizona Flower Market

Located at 2050 S 16th St #105, Phoenix, AZ 85034, this shop is the right choice for you to buy wholesale fresh cut flowers, floral supplies for weddings or special events, and vegetables. The products offered by this shop are taken directly to the farmers or producers. In addition to flower bouquets, this shop also provides DIY equipment to decorate plants and so on. For more details, please visit this page or call them at 602-707-6294

