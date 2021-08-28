Gets To Know Artist Ashley Macias

PHOENIX, AZ - The dream of becoming an artist was always in Ashley Macias's mind. While at recess, she sold pencil drawings of aliens to classmates for 25 cents. She is a self-taught artist that uses the image of other life forms. However, her style is influenced by animals, plants, and humans now. Her art can be found in downtown Phoenix.

In Macias' fantastical art, which combines psychedelic and abstract shapes and symbolism, she finds a comfortable place somewhere between cosmos and earth. As a symbol of introspection, eyes are central to her work.

“I like the embodiment of capturing things as they are and working them into how I perceive them. I like to manipulate basic reality, and the ideas of illusion and perspective, because it might not mean the same thing to another person. That’s exciting to me,” stated Macias.

Phoenix Magazine named her the Best of the Valley: Surrealist for 2020.

Living in downtown Tucson and focusing on her career more seriously are two things credited for Macias' recent success. She was born in Laguna Nigel, California, and raised in Tucson and Phoenix. Her work includes illustrations, mixed media, and, to a greater extent, murals and street art visible in Roosevelt Row Arts District and other parts of downtown Phoenix. She uses a variety of materials, including acrylic, spray paint, and ink.

As part of her commission, she designed a rooftop-deck mural for the Cambria Hotel Downtown Phoenix Convention Center - an iconic spot for Phoenix sunsets. The Golden Margarita (formerly Paz Cantina) has an interior wall wrapped in a mystical Mexican creature called an _alebrije_, part of her large-scale solo project.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.